Dubai-Based Entrepreneur Parul Gulati Debuts At Cannes In Style

Dubai-based entrepreneur and Indian actress Parul Gulati made her red carpet debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival during the world premiere of Eddington, the movie directed by Ari Aster, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, and Pedro Pascal.

Gulati-whose Nish Hair provides India-origin luxe, human hair extensions-donned a custom-made, avant-garde ensemble inspired by hair. The look was conceptualised by Gulati and created by the designers Mohit Rai and Riddhi Bansal.

The creation took over a month to craft, involving 12 skilled artisans and hours of intricate work, blending art, identity, and business innovation seamlessly.

“Walking the red carpet at Cannes has been a dream I've nurtured for years-not just as an actor, but as someone deeply in love with cinema and storytelling," Gulati said.

"Experiencing the premiere of Eddington, alongside some of the greatest talents of our time, was surreal. I wanted my red carpet look to be more than just fashion-it had to represent my personal and professional journey," she said. "This ensemble stands for the courage to embrace who you are, to celebrate where you come from, and to boldly own your story. Representing both India and my entrepreneurial home, Dubai, on a global stage is a moment I'll cherish forever.”

Her appearance at Cannes marked a fashion milestone and showcased the spirit of modern Indian entrepreneurship and Dubai's position as a global hub for innovation and creativity.