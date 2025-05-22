Conan O'brien Decries 'Bullies' While Receiving Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize
Conan O'Brien accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday with a not-so-subtle broadside against US President Donald Trump, whose takeover of the Kennedy Center, which awarded the prize, has shaken the arts world.
A host of comedians including David Letterman, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman and Stephen Colbert celebrated O'Brien for comic greatness while ribbing the Trump administration and putting a spotlight on the renowned arts facility that is now overseen by Trump allies.
But it was O'Brien, the longtime late-night television host and comedy writer, who aimed his comments most directly at the Republican president without using his name.
"Twain hated bullies," O'Brien said. "He punched up, not down. And he deeply, deeply empathised with the weak."
O'Brien described the award's namesake as "allergic to hypocrisy" and suspicious of populism and imperialism. "He loved America but knew it was deeply flawed," O'Brien said.
The show was the first signature event at the Kennedy Center since Trump announced he would become chairman of the institution, pushing out billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein.
