Dubai: For The First Time In 27 Years, Girls Can Participate In Quran Award

For the first time in its 27-year history, the Dubai International Holy Quran Award has opened its doors to female participants.

The prestigious competition, which has seen 2,107 contestants from 91 countries over the years, will now allow self-nomination for all participants, eliminating the need for official country nominations.

Announced at a press conference on Wednesday the total prize pool of Dh12 million , including a $1 million top prize, the award continues to cement Dubai's position as a global centre for Quranic excellence and Islamic scholarship.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The competition has undergone significant restructuring, consolidating its categories into three main divisions: Male Award, Female Award, and Islamic Personality of the Year Award. This development marks a major step in expanding participation and enhancing the award's global reach and impact.

The prize structure has been substantially increased, with the first-place winner in both the male and female categories each receiving $1 million, second place $100,000, and third place $50,000.

The Islamic Personality of the Year Award, which can be granted to an individual or an organisation, also carries a prize of $1 million.

Criteria and registration for Quran award

Participants must be under 16 years of age at registration and have memorised the Holy Quran with proper recitation and tajweed rules. Those who have reached the finals or been honoured in previous editions are not eligible to compete again.

The competition will follow a three-phase evaluation process. The initial phase involves assessment of video recitations submitted to the award website.

Qualified participants will then undergo remote testing in the second phase. The final phase will bring the top performers to Dubai for in-person evaluation during the second week of Ramadan, culminating in a grand closing ceremony.

Registration for male and female categories will be open from May 21 to July 20, 2025, through the official website .

The initial evaluation will take place from July 1-31, followed by the second phase of judging via video calls from September 1-30.

Established in 1997 by order of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai International Holy Quran Award has evolved into one of the most prestigious Quranic competitions globally, continuously adapting to maintain its leading position in serving the Holy Quran and honouring its memorisers.