Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait PM Congratulates Yemeni Pres. On Nat'l Day


2025-05-22 08:04:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to the head of the Presidential Leadership Council President Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi on the advent of his country's national day. (end)
