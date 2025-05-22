403
Celebrate Eid Al Adha Amidst the City’s Vibrant Energy with an Exclusive Family-Friendly Escape at The H Dubai
Dubai, UAE (May 2025): Conveniently located on the Sheikh Zayed Road, The H Dubai will be at the centre of all the celebrations this Eid Al Adha. Inviting you to experience the holiday like never before, this stylish property presents a special Eid escape, perfect for both families and those seeking to explore the city. Available on stays from June 4th to 10th, guests will be treated to 25% off best rates, complimentary stays for little ones, a voucher worth AED 100 to be spent at the serene Santai Spa by Mandara, a complimentary shuttle service, and an unmissable Eid Brunch at Eat & Meat for the whole family.
Ideal for taking advantage of the long weekend, your Eid Al Adha city escape begins the moment you step inside one of the elegantly appointed rooms, each featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and unparalleled views of the cityscape. With 25% off the best available rates and complimentary stays and dining for kids aged 12 and under, seize the opportunity to make cherished memories and bond with loved ones.
Once you’ve settled in, the property offers the perfect gateway for exploring the city with top attractions like Dubai Mall, the iconic Burj Khalifa, and the Museum of The Future right at your doorstep. Additionally, guests with theme park tickets can take a complimentary shuttle bus to Yas Island or head to Dubai Outlet Mall for some retail therapy.
As the highlight of your Eid city break, guests can savour Eat & Me’t’s festive brunch for two adults and kids go free, included as part of your stay. Set to take place on Saturday, June 7th from 1.00pm to 4.00pm, this special gathering brings together the warmth of tradition and the richness of global cuisine in the form of a lavish international buffet, featuring signature dishes from the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, and beyond. Further enhancing the celebration, guests can enjoy engaging live entertainment, a traditional henna artist, and a dedicated ’ids’ zone with face painting, balloon twisting, and arts & crafts, promising something to delight guests of all ages.
For those seeking relaxation, head to the award-winning Santai Spa by Mandara to make use of your AED 100 voucher. Inspired by Balinese culture, this sanctuary of serenity invites you to begin your wellness experience with a choice of wellness drinks before heading to the sauna, steam room, or jacuzzi, gently easing you into a state of calm. After, pamper yourself with a choice of rejuvenating treatments including signature facials, body scrubs, and restorative massages.
Prepare to embrace the spirit of Eid Al Adha surrounded by the vibrant energy of Dubai and world-class hospitality at The H Dubai. The ultimate city break for families or those simply looking to immerse themselves in the celebratory atmosphere, this dynamic property ensures a memorable stay from start to finish. Don’t miss ou– – book your stay now and celebrate in style with friends and family.
