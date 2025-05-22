Cisco To Participate In Bank Of America Global Technology Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) today announced that it will participate in the Bank of America Global Technology Conference.

No new financial information will be discussed at this event

Fireside Chat

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

8:40am-9:10am PST (webcast will be available on href="" rel="nofollow" cisc )

Cisco Speakers:

Scott Herren, EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Mark Patterson, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer

During the conference, Cisco management and Investor Relations will also participate in Investor Meetings on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.