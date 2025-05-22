Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
3Rd Offshore Support Vessels Conference 2025 Concludes In Abu Dhabi With Strong Calls For Innovation And Regional Cooperation


2025-05-22 08:02:22
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 22 May 2025 – The 3rd Offshore Support Vessels (OSV) Conference successfully wrapped up on 21 May 2025 at the Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi , concluding two days of in-depth discussions, knowledge exchange, and strategic networking that reinforced the UAE's leadership in offshore and maritime development.


Held under the theme “Charting New Frontiers in Offshore Innovation and Excellence,” this year's edition drew over 300 senior-level participants from across the MENA region, Europe, and Asia, including government stakeholders, shipowners, classification societies, technology providers, and EPC contractors.

Organized by Great Minds Event Management , the event offered a comprehensive program covering emerging challenges and transformative opportunities shaping the OSV sector. Key topics included:
  • Offshore fleet optimization amid fluctuating energy demands
  • The path to IMO 2030 & 2050: decarbonization, green fuels, and emission compliance
  • Regional shipbuilding and vessel life extension programs
  • Smart operations and digital performance monitoring
  • Future-readiness through training, talent retention, and safety

Notable presentations were delivered by speakers from ADNOC L&S , Zamil Offshore , ABS , Wärtsilä , International Maritime Industries , and other key industry players. Panels addressed critical issues such as energy diversification, infrastructure investment, and collaborative innovation in the face of rising global and regional demand for offshore services.

Beyond the technical sessions, the event featured a compact exhibition showcasing advanced vessel design, propulsion systems, safety innovations, and operational service offerings. Delegates praised the event's intimate yet impactful format, enabling high-value interactions and strategic connections.

The conference also reaffirmed Abu Dhabi's position as a regional center for offshore growth, technology adoption, and sustainable energy infrastructure.

Planning is already underway for the 4th Offshore Support Vessels Conference , which promises to continue the momentum and expand the conversation around innovation, investment, and collaboration in offshore marine logistics.

