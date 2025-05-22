3Rd Offshore Support Vessels Conference 2025 Concludes In Abu Dhabi With Strong Calls For Innovation And Regional Cooperation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– The 3rd Offshore Support Vessels (OSV) Conference successfully wrapped up onat the, concluding two days of in-depth discussions, knowledge exchange, and strategic networking that reinforced the UAE's leadership in offshore and maritime development.

Held under the themethis year's edition drew overfrom across the MENA region, Europe, and Asia, including government stakeholders, shipowners, classification societies, technology providers, and EPC contractors.



Offshore fleet optimization amid fluctuating energy demands

The path to IMO 2030 & 2050: decarbonization, green fuels, and emission compliance

Regional shipbuilding and vessel life extension programs

Smart operations and digital performance monitoring Future-readiness through training, talent retention, and safety

Organized by, the event offered a comprehensive program covering emerging challenges and transformative opportunities shaping the OSV sector. Key topics included:

Notable presentations were delivered by speakers from, and other key industry players. Panels addressed critical issues such as energy diversification, infrastructure investment, and collaborative innovation in the face of rising global and regional demand for offshore services.

Beyond the technical sessions, the event featured a compact exhibition showcasing advanced vessel design, propulsion systems, safety innovations, and operational service offerings. Delegates praised the event's intimate yet impactful format, enabling high-value interactions and strategic connections.

The conference also reaffirmed Abu Dhabi's position as a regional center for offshore growth, technology adoption, and sustainable energy infrastructure.

Planning is already underway for the, which promises to continue the momentum and expand the conversation around innovation, investment, and collaboration in offshore marine logistics.

Marketing Manager📞 +971 54 406 2484📧 ...