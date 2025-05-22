Top Trends Driving The Global Automotive Market In 2025 | Regulatory Changes In 2024 Set New Standards For Emissions And Safety, Accelerate EV Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The automotive industry is set for transformative changes by 2025, driven by 2024 developments, including automaker and tech partnerships in electrification, autonomous driving, and connectivity. The report covers 2024 model launches, production trends, regulations, and investments, shaping future manufacturing and market dynamics.

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Trends Driving the Global Automotive Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation, with 2025 projected to bring new developments influenced by key events in 2024.

This report highlights the factors driving this transformation, including important partnerships among automakers, technology firms, and suppliers, particularly in areas such as electrification, autonomous driving, and connectivity.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of new model launches for 2024, showcasing advancements in internal combustion engines, hybrid vehicles, and electric vehicles (EVs), along with their market positioning. Additionally, it analyzes emerging production trends and new manufacturing hubs, offering insights into the future landscape of vehicle manufacturing.

The report examines regulatory changes introduced in 2024, highlighting their impact on emissions standards, safety regulations, and incentives for EV adoption. It also identifies investments that support developments in EV battery manufacturing, infrastructure expansion, and research into sustainable mobility.

This report presents a structured overview of the crucial trends that will define the automotive industry in 2025, equipping stakeholders with insights into market shifts and emerging opportunities.

Key Growth Opportunities:



Expansion of Generative AI Across the Automotive Value Chain

Accelerated Adoption of Alternate Fuels Expansion of Chinese OEMs into European EV Manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:

Scope and Segmentation



Research Scope

Definition: Vehicle Types Automotive Industry: 5 Pillars

Transformation



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

Growth Environment



Top 10 Prediction for the Global Automotive Market in 2025

Key Milestones in the Global Automotive Industry in 2024

Key Global Automotive Partnerships

Global EV Model Launches by Vehicle Segments: 2019, 2022, 2024, and 2025E Evolution of Light Vehicle (LV) Segments in Global Production: 2022 vs 2025E

Upcoming Model Launches, 2025



Product Launches in 2025: Europe

Product Launches in 2025: North America Product Launches in 2025: APAC

Global Production Landscape 2024 and Predictions for 2025



LV Production: Regional Snapshot, 2024

Top 6 Countries and Key OEMs in LV Production

Global EV Production Overview, 2024 Key Takeaways for Global Production Overview

Key Investment Focus Areas for Automotive OEMs, 2025



Recent Production-related Investments: Europe

Recent Production-related Investments: North America

Recent Production-related Investments: South America

Recent Production-related Investments: APAC Global Automotive Investments: Predictions, 2025

Global Automotive Tariffs and Regulations: Impact and Predictions for 2025



Impact of Tariffs in the Auto Industry: Global Overview, 2024

Impact of Tariffs in the Auto Industry: United States, 2024

Impact of Tariffs in the Auto Industry: Europe, 2024

Impact of Tariffs in the Auto Industry: APAC, 2024

Impact of Tariffs in the Auto Industry: South America, 2024

Impact of Tariffs in the Auto Industry: Middle East, 2024

Impact of Tariffs in the Auto Industry: Africa, 2024 Key Predictions in Global Automotive Regulations, 2025

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Expansion of Generative AI Across the Automotive Value Chain

Growth Opportunity 2: Accelerated Adoption of Alternate Fuels Growth Opportunity 3: Expansion of Chinese OEMs into European EV Manufacturing

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit

