Stratus Announces Publication Of Stratus PRIME™ HSC Platform In The American Journal Of Hematology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-in-class approach enables the generation of transgene-free hematopoietic stem cells through mechanosensitive PIEZO1 activation

Stratus has an exclusive license to the intellectual property for the platform technology – Stratus PrimeTM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Stratus”), a biotechnology company advancing on-demand hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) therapies, today announced the publication of its foundational platform technology in the American Journal of Hematology. The publication, titled PIEZO1 Activation-Mediated Generation of Transgene-Free Long-Term Hematopoietic Stem Cells (Am J Hematol. 2025; 100:963–979), presents research that underpins Stratus' PrimeTM platform to produce its Prime HSCsTM and Prime HPCsTM, both of which are components of Stratus' lead product candidate, ST-101.

The research, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and exclusively licensed to Stratus, establishes a novel method for generating long-term reconstituting, transgene-free HSCs, or Prime HSCsTM, from both embryonic hemogenic endothelial cells and human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs), through targeted activation of the PIEZO1 mechanosensitive ion channel.

“The publication marks a critical step in validating the scientific foundation of the Stratus PrimeTM platform,” said Avanish Vellanki, President and CEO of Stratus.“This approach opens the door to off-the-shelf, fully immune compatible stem cell therapies - a major advance for patients who currently face delays and debilitating side effects like Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD).”

The American Journal of Hematology paper highlighted the following key findings:



Significance of PIEZO1's role in the generation of long-term reconstituting hematopoietic stem cells (Prime HSCsTM) from embryonic hemogenic endothelial cells and human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs)

Parameters required for mechanosensitive stimulation of PIEZO1 to generate Prime HSCsTM

Pharmacological recapitulation of PIEZO1 activation and generation of Prime HSCsTM in the absence of mechanical stimulation, arising from the ventral wall of the dorsal aorta

Stable engraftment of transgene-free Prime HSCsTM in immunocompromised mice Durable production of blood and immune cells from Prime HSCsTM, using well-accepted lineage cell markers



About Stratus Therapeutics

Stratus Therapeutics is redefining regenerative medicine with Stratus PrimeTM - a platform for full hematopoietic system renewal, on demand. Our proprietary product, ST-101, includes both hematopoietic stem cells (Prime HSCsTM) and hematopoietic progenitor cells (Prime HPCsTM) to drive durable, long-term engraftment with full hematopoietic system restoration, while supporting near-term immune reconstitution. ST-101 is uniquely engineered to deliver a high proportion of Prime HSCsTM in the absence of T-cells, positioning it as a next-generation allogeneic graft, but with immediate availability. ST-101 aims to offer enhanced engraftment outcomes while diminishing the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). As an off-the-shelf therapy with full HLA immune compatibility, ST-101 aims to eliminate the search associated with finding donors and potentially mitigate the challenges of conventional conditioning regimens. Stratus Therapeutics hopes to position ST-101 as a scalable path to curative blood and immune system replacement. Additional information can be found at .

