MISSION PRODUCE® To Release Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, June 5, 2025
Conference Call Details
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-9039 or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8470. A replay of the call will be available through June 19, 2025 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13751791.
The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.
About Mission Produce, Inc.:
Mission Produce is a global leader in the worldwide avocado business with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and currently services retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally, including California, Mexico and Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Brazil, Ecuador, South Africa and more, which allow the company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission's global distribution network includes strategically positioned forward distribution centers across key markets throughout North America, China, Europe, and the UK, offering value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. For more information, please visit .
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact:
ICR
Jeff Sonnek
646-277-1263
...
Media:
Jenna Aguilera
Marketing Content and Communications Manager
Mission Produce, Inc.
...
