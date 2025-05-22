Sofwave To Participate In Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation Format: Corporate overview
Presentation Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025
Presentation Time: 11:05 a.m. ET
Webcast: Click Here
About Sofwave Medical
Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using its proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERBTM, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology, is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin), to improve the appearance of skin laxity on the upper arms, as well as the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite and treatment of acne scars. The company's Pure ImpactTM module uses 4th generation EMS technology and is cleared for muscle toning. Sofwave's products provide physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: ...
Investor Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors LLC
(212) 915-2578
...
