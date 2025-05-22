Nanox Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Updates
| NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|U.S. Dollars in thousands
|Assets
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|40,373
|39,304
|Short-term deposits
|15,500
|15,500
|Marketable securities
|6,586
|18,402
|Accounts receivables net of allowance for credit losses of $168 as of March 31, 2025, and $112 December 31,2024, respectively.
|1,722
|1,805
|Inventories
|1,748
|1,493
|Prepaid expenses
|876
|827
|Other current assets
|1,166
|1,349
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|67,971
|78,680
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Restricted deposit
|330
|337
|Long-term deposits
|10,132
|10,000
|Property and equipment, net
|45,339
|45,355
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|3,830
|3,843
|Intangible assets
|67,342
|69,995
|Other non-current assets
|1,794
|1,792
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|128,767
|131,322
|TOTAL ASSETS
|196,738
|210,002
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Short-term loan
|3,068
|3,061
|Accounts payable
|1,941
|2,209
|Accrued expenses
|2,975
|3,968
|Deferred revenue
|112
|140
|Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|812
|745
|Other current liabilities
|3,923
|3,849
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|12,831
|13,972
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|3,516
|3,640
|Deferred tax liability
|2,482
|2,576
|Other long-term liabilities
|744
|695
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|6,742
|6,911
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|19,573
|20,883
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Ordinary Shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share 100,000,000 authorized at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, 63,819,170 and 63,762,001 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|181
|181
|Additional paid-in capital
|563,975
|562,688
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(386,988
|)
|(373,749
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|177,165
|189,119
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|196,738
|210,002
| NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|REVENUE
|2,815
|2,553
|COST OF REVENUE
|5,864
|4,607
|GROSS LOSS
|(3,049
|)
|(2,054
|)
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Research and development, net
|4,978
|5,220
|Sales and marketing
|939
|800
|General and administrative
|5,138
|5,042
|Other expenses (income), net
|(14
|)
|9
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|11,041
|11,071
|OPERATING LOSS
|(14,090
|)
|(13,125
|)
|FINANCIAL INCOME, net
|765
|790
|OPERATING LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(13,325
|)
|(12,335
|)
|INCOME TAX BENEFIT
|86
|94
|NET LOSS
|(13,239
|)
|(12,241
|)
|BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
|(0.21
|)
|(0.21
|)
|Weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)
|63,946
|57,901
|Net loss
|(13,239
|)
|(12,241
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Unrealized gain (loss) from marketable securities
|(2
|)
|187
|Total other comprehensive income (loss):
|(2
|)
|187
|Total comprehensive loss
|(13,241
|)
|(12,054
|)
| NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Ordinary shares
|Additional
| Accumulated
other
| Number of
shares
|Amount
| paid-in
capital
| comprehensive
loss
| Accumulated
deficit
|Total
|U.S. Dollars in thousands
|BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2025
|63,762,001
|181
|562,688
|(1
|)
|(373,749
|)
|189,119
|Changes during the period:
|Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of RSUs
|3,245
|*
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options
|53,924
|*
|121
|-
|-
|121
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|1,166
|-
|-
|1,166
|Unrealized loss from marketable securities
|-
|-
|-
|(2
|)
|-
|(2
|)
|Net loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(13,239
|)
|(13,239
|)
|BALANCE AT March 31, 2025
|63,819,170
|181
|563,975
|(3
|)
|(386,988
|)
|177,165
|Ordinary shares
|Additional
| Accumulated
other
| Number of
shares
|Amount
| paid-in
capital
| comprehensive
loss
| Accumulated
deficit
|Total
|BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2024
|57,778,628
|165
|515,887
|(305
|)
|(320,233
|)
|195,514
|Changes during the period:
|Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options
|405
|*
|24
|-
|-
|24
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|1,477
|-
|-
|1,477
|Unrealized gain from marketable securities
|-
|-
|-
|187
|187
|Net loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(12,241
|)
|(12,241
|)
|BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2024
|57,779,033
|165
|517,388
|(118
|)
|(332,474
|)
|184,961
|*
|Less than $1.
| NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
| Three Months ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|U.S. Dollars in thousands
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss for the year
|(13,239
|)
|(12,241
|)
|Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Share-based compensation
|1,166
|1,477
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,653
|2,653
|Depreciation
|290
|286
|Deferred tax liability, net
|(94
|)
|(94
|)
|Exchange rate differentials
|7
|(174
|)
|Amortization of premium, discount and accrued interest on marketable securities
|20
|73
|Loss from disposal of property and equipment
|-
|25
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Change in inventories
|102
|(676
|)
|Accounts receivable, net
|83
|42
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|134
|737
|Other non-current assets
|(2
|)
|219
|Accounts payable
|(373
|)
|(1,443
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(919
|)
|(298
|)
|Operating lease assets and liabilities
|(44
|)
|(1
|)
|Interest on long-term deposits
|(132
|)
|-
|Deferred revenue
|(28
|)
|(47
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|49
|17
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(10,327
|)
|(9,445
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
|11,794
|12,874
|Purchase of marketable securities
|-
|(14,797
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(527
|)
|(141
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|11,267
|(2,064
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options
|121
|24
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|121
|24
|EFFECT OF CHANGES IN EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|8
|29
|NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|1,069
|(11,456
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF THE YEAR
|39,304
|56,377
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE YEAR
|40,373
|44,921
|SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON ACTIVITIES INVOLVING CASH FLOWS:
|Cash paid for income taxes
|8
|-
|Cash paid for interest
|33
|37
|SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOWS:
|Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating right-of use assets
|93
|-
(*) Less than 1 thousand US dollars.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data))
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with GAAP. The Company uses information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit (loss), non-GAAP gross profit (loss) margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, net, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP other expenses (income) and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted for (as applicable) amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, expenses related to an offering and legal fees expenses in connection with class-action litigation. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the one-off or non-cash impact of the above reconciling items (as applicable) adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting, and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance. However, these non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance.
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares to Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares and Non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares
|13,239
|12,241
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Less: Class-action litigation and SEC investigation
|-
|32
|Less: Amortization of intangible assets
|2,653
|2,653
|Less: Share-based compensation
|1,166
|1,477
|Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares
|9,420
|8,079
|Non-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
|0.15
|0.14
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES (in thousands)
|63,946
|57,901
Reconciliation of GAAP cost of revenue to Non-GAAP cost of revenue (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|GAAP cost of revenue
|5,864
|4,607
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,556
|2,556
|Share-based compensation
|58
|53
|Non-GAAP cost of revenue
|3,250
|1,998
Reconciliation of GAAP gross loss to Non-GAAP gross profit (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|GAAP gross loss
|(3,049
|)
|(2,054
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,556
|2,556
|Share-based compensation
|58
|53
|Non-GAAP gross profit (loss)
|(435
|)
|555
Reconciliation of GAAP gross loss margin to Non-GAAP gross profit margin (in percentage of revenue)
|GAAP gross loss margin
|(108
|)%
|(80
|)%
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|91
|%
|100
|%
|Share-based compensation
|2
|%
|2
|%
|Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) margin
|(15
|)%
|22
|%
Reconciliation of GAAP research and development, net, expenses to Non-GAAP research and development expenses (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|GAAP research and development expenses, net
|4,978
|5,220
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Share-based compensation
|355
|589
|Non-GAAP research and development expenses, net
|4,623
|4,631
Reconciliation of GAAP sales and marketing expenses to Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|GAAP sales and marketing expenses
|939
|800
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|97
|97
|Share-based compensation
|84
|146
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses
|758
|557
Reconciliation of GAAP general and administrative expenses to Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|GAAP general and administrative expenses
|5,138
|5,042
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Class-action litigation and SEC investigation
|-
|32
|Share-based compensation
|669
|689
|Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses
|4,469
|4,321
Contacts
Investor Contact
Mike Cavanaugh
ICR Healthcare
...
Media Contact
ICR Healthcare
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment