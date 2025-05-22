Bengaluru Rains: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Compensation For Victims

MENAFN - AsiaNet News)Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the BBMP to conduct a survey and provide immediate relief to residents whose houses were damaged due to recent heavy rainfall in Bengaluru. After inspecting flood-affected areas on Wednesday, he addressed a press conference at his home office. He stated that 132 mm of rain fell on Sunday night alone.

This is the second-highest rainfall in the past 10 years. Consequently, houses in low-lying areas were flooded. Affected residents have requested compensation. A survey will be conducted, and the BBMP has been instructed to provide relief. Victims have requested 1 lakh rupees each. A survey will determine whether to provide 75,000, 50,000, or 25,000 rupees. Temporary relief measures have been implemented.

No Basements in Low-Lying Areas: The BBMP has been directed to amend its town planning rules to prohibit basements in buildings constructed within 100 meters of storm drains in low-lying areas. Town planning officials will decide on allowing additional floors instead of basements.

367 km of Retaining Wall in 3 Years: Construction of storm drain retaining walls is underway. 491 km has been completed, and another 194 km will be finished by February 2026. A tender process is underway for an additional 173 km, funded by a 2,000 crore rupee loan from the World Bank. This project will be completed within three years.

Encroachments to be Cleared: Officials have been instructed to clear encroachments along storm drains without hesitation, regardless of the influence of the encroachers. The Disaster Management Act allows for such removals. The BBMP and district administration will coordinate the clearance. Encroachment removal began in 2014, but the subsequent BJP government halted the process, leading to the current situation.

Compensation from BESCOM: The BBMP has been instructed to provide 5 lakh rupees each to the families of two individuals who died from electrocution in M.S. Palya. BESCOM has also been instructed to provide humanitarian aid. The family of the person who died due to a fallen tree in Koramangala will also receive 5 lakh rupees.

Public Cooperation Needed: Flooding in the city is recurring due to extreme weather, inadequate drainage, encroachments, and silt accumulation. Efforts are being made to find permanent solutions, which require public cooperation. People should avoid dumping plastic and garbage into storm drains and refrain from unauthorized construction in low-lying areas.