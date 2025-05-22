Cannes 2025: Aditi Rao Hydari Stuns In Shimmering Rahul Mishra Couture (PHOTOS)
For her fourth appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Aditi Rao Hydari turned heads in a custom-made Rahul Mishra couture ensemble, celebrating Indian artistry and craftsmanship.
Premiere of Fuori: The actress graced the red carpet at the 78th edition of the festival for the premiere of the film Fuori, held at the iconic Palais des Festivals.
'Celestial Aura' Gown: Her gown, titled Celestial Aura, was part of Mishra's Fall/Winter 2024 collection. It drew inspiration from Hindu cosmic mythology and was showcased earlier in Paris.
Handcrafted Detailing: The gown required over 2,600 hours of handwork and featured elaborate embroidery using resham threads, sequins, and traditional Indian salli (glass bugle beads).
Elegant Design and Silhouette: The strapless gown featured a plunging neckline, corseted bodice, and a gradient ombré palette that flowed from black to silver and finally ivory, creating a statuesque silhouette.
Understated Glamour: Amidst the bold fashion statements at Cannes, Aditi opted for a refined, vintage-inspired look that exemplified quiet luxury.
Exquisite Jewelry by Chopard: She accessorized with a floral-motif diamond necklace and an oval-cut diamond ring from Chopard, adding timeless elegance to her appearance.
Footwear Choice: A pair of classic black Christian Louboutin heels complemented her look, maintaining a balance between sophistication and simplicity.
Minimalist Beauty Look: Aditi kept her makeup and hair simple-center-parted straight hair, soft eye makeup, rosy lips, and a natural manicure, letting the gown take center stage.
Personal Reflection on Social Media: Sharing her red carpet photos on Instagram, she expressed gratitude to the BMW Excellence Club for a magical experience blending film, fashion, and wonder.
