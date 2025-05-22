COVID-19 Cases Rise In India: Should You Worry? States Affected And Expert Advice Inside

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) As of May 19, India has reported 257 active COVID-19 cases, indicating a slight uptick in infections. This increase is attributed to the emergence of new Omicron sub-variants, particularly JN.1, LF.7, and NB.1.8, which have been spreading in parts of Southeast Asia. While the overall numbers remain low, health officials emphasize the importance of continued vigilance.

Kerala: The state has recorded 182 new cases in May, primarily in Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts. Health Minister Veena George has urged vulnerable populations, including the elderly and pregnant women, to wear masks in public and healthcare settings.

Maharashtra: The state has seen a significant rise, with 80 new infections reported in May compared to only four in April. Mumbai's KEM Hospital alone has identified seven positive cases, prompting increased monitoring by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 cases have more than doubled in a week, rising from 32 on May 12 to 66 on May 19. Despite the increase, state officials assure that the health infrastructure is robust and capable of handling the situation.

Karnataka: The state currently has 16 active cases. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has stated that there is no cause for concern, as the cases are mild and do not require hospitalization.

Gujarat: Ahmedabad has reported seven new cases, with infections noted in areas like Vatva, Narol, Danilimda, Behrampura, Gota, Naranpura, and Bopal. The patients range from a two-year-old girl to a 72-year-old woman.

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reviewed the COVID-19 situation, emphasizing that while there is no immediate cause for concern, health facilities should remain alert and prepared.

Delhi: The national capital has reported new cases, contributing to the overall count. Specific numbers are yet to be detailed by health authorities.

Doctors say there's no single reason but a few key factors are behind the recent increase.

One is that COVID-19, like other viral infections, can return in cycles. After a quiet period, it may flare up again as people's immunity slowly fades over time. This natural drop in antibodies - called immune contraction - makes people more likely to get reinfected, even if they've had the virus before or been vaccinated.

“Even those who were previously infected or vaccinated may be at risk again,” explained Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Cochin.

Another reason is the rise in global travel, which allows viruses to spread quickly across countries. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 virus itself keeps changing. These mutations help it bypass the immunity people gained from earlier infections or vaccines, making reinfection easier.

Several countries in Southeast Asia are currently seeing a noticeable rise in COVID-19 cases.

In Singapore, weekly infections jumped by 28% between April 27 and May 3, from 11,100 to about 14,200 cases. Health authorities say the surge is mainly due to new versions of the Omicron variant, including LF.7 and NB.1.8.

Hong Kong is facing its highest COVID-19 levels in a year. Test positivity rates have more than doubled in recent weeks, and weekly case counts rose from 972 to over 1,040. In just one week, Hong Kong also reported 81 severe cases and 31 deaths.

These sub-variants, especially NB.1.8, are descendants of the JN.1 variant and are known for evading prior immunity. They are highly infectious but so far, not linked to more severe illness.

Nearby countries like Thailand and China are also witnessing an increase in cases.

Health experts say there is no need to panic. The current rise in COVID-19 cases is small, and most infections are mild and do not require hospitalisation. While new sub-variants like JN.1 and NB.1.8 are more contagious, they are not causing severe illness in most people.

India's health system is far better prepared than before, with ICUs, oxygen plants, and medical teams on standby. Doctors advise staying alert, not alarmed. Continue basic precautions like hand hygiene and avoid crowded indoor spaces if unwell. The virus may be back, but it is not the same threat it once was.

Medical experts advise the public to:



Wear masks: Especially in crowded places and healthcare settings.

Maintain hand hygiene: Regular handwashing with soap or using hand sanitizers.

Stay informed: Keep abreast of local health advisories and guidelines. Seek medical attention: If experiencing symptoms like fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Cochin, emphasizes that while the new variants are more transmissible, they do not appear to cause more severe illness. However, the public should not become complacent and must continue to follow preventive measures.

While the current rise in COVID-19 cases in India is not alarming, it serves as a reminder that the virus remains present. Adhering to recommended precautions and staying informed can help prevent further spread and protect vulnerable populations.