Kerala Shocker: Four-Year-Old Missing Girl Was Raped Multiple Times, Postmortem Report Finds
Sandhya has been remanded in police custody, and will be taken to Chengamanad police station for detailed questioning. The Aluva Magistrate Court granted five days of custody. Meanwhile, the accused arrested under the POCSO Act for the brutal rape of the four-year-old girl has been taken for a medical examination.
The medical examination is being conducted at Moovattupuzha Taluk Hospital. The accused had confessed to exploiting the child's closeness to him and repeatedly abusing her at home.Sexual abuse found after postmortem
The police received the post-mortem report of the four-year-old girl just before presenting the mother in court after her arrest. The forensic surgeon had found evidence of brutal rape during the initial examination of the child's body. The doctor informed the police that the child had been repeatedly abused.
The child was even subjected to unnatural sexual assault. Evidence suggests that the child was abused just before being killed. Following this serious report, the police began investigating relatives. They started questioning close relatives of the father on the night of the child's funeral. Statements were taken from the women in the house. Many statements pointed towards suspicion of a close relative. Initially, this individual was questioned and released. Yesterday, he was summoned again along with two other relatives for detailed questioning.
While the other two relatives were released, the third was detained and questioned. The police said that the accused confessed to the crime after being confronted with evidence. The accused broke down, claiming it was a mistake. The child, who did not receive proper care from her parents, spent most of her time with relatives. The police believe the accused took advantage of this. It is also reported that the mother told the police that the child was close to her relatives. The police recorded the statement of the forensic surgeon who conducted the post-mortem. A special team has been formed under the leadership of Aluva DYSPs of Puthankurish to investigate the case.
