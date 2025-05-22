UF-TOOLS Launches Global Bulk Promotion On 130-In-1 Precision Screwdriver Set Ahead Of Summer Surge

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UF-TOOLS , a leading manufacturer of precision hand tools for electronics repair and home maintenance, is proud to announce a limited-time global promotion for its flagship 130-in-1 Home & Digital Precision Screwdriver Set (Model: UF-840130). Starting from May 20th to June 30th, 2025, bulk buyers can enjoy an exclusive“Buy 100, Get 5 Free” offer as part of the company's Summer Sales Event.This strategic campaign underscores UF-TOOLS' commitment to providing professional-grade tools at competitive prices for wholesalers, importers, and distributors across the globe.Product Link:👉 /product/precision-screwdriver-set-130-in-1-with-120-bits-repair-tool-kit-uf840130/Meet the 130-in-1 Screwdriver Set : A Must-Have for Technicians and Repair ProfessionalsThe UF-840130 Precision Screwdriver Set is designed for electronics professionals, smartphone repair technicians, computer service providers, and household DIYers alike. Engineered with 130 premium-grade components, it covers nearly every screw type and repair scenario, including:.PH, SL, Torx, Pentalobe, Tri-Wing, Square, and more.Magnetic tip bits for improved accuracy.Flexible extension shafts for hard-to-reach places.Anti-static tweezers and opening tools for safe device repairHoused in a durable, portable carry case, the kit is perfect for field technicians or workbench repair.Bulk Deal Highlights.Promotion Period: May 20 – June 30, 2025.Offer: Buy 100 sets, Get 5 sets FREE.Eligible Customers: Distributors, wholesalers, retailers.Shipping: Global shipping available.MOQ (Minimum Order Quantity): 100 sets.Order link:Trusted by Professionals WorldwideUF-TOOLS has built a reputation for excellence in precision tool design and manufacturing. With over a decade of experience and a strong international presence, UF-TOOLS supplies repair toolkits to over 50 countries, supporting leading repair chains, electronics brands, and online resellers.“Our goal is to empower repair technicians and resellers with world-class tools that boost efficiency and reliability,” said Sophie Sue, Global Sales Director at UF-TOOLS.“This bulk offer reflects our appreciation for global partners and provides unbeatable value ahead of the summer procurement rush.”Why Choose UF-TOOLS?.Factory-direct wholesale pricing.ISO-certified quality standards.Custom logo and packaging options available.Professional customer support and logistics servicesUF-TOOLS welcomes tool importers, global hardware distributors, and electronic repair suppliers to take advantage of this limited-time offer and stock up before the peak season.About UF-TOOLSUF-TOOLS is a precision hand tool manufacturing brand based in Shenzhen, China. Specializing in electric screwdrivers, precision toolkits, soldering irons, and electronic repair accessories, UF-TOOLS serves global markets with OEM, ODM, and custom branding solutions.

