UF-TOOLS Launches Global Bulk Promotion On 130-In-1 Precision Screwdriver Set Ahead Of Summer Surge
This strategic campaign underscores UF-TOOLS' commitment to providing professional-grade tools at competitive prices for wholesalers, importers, and distributors across the globe.
Product Link:
👉 /product/precision-screwdriver-set-130-in-1-with-120-bits-repair-tool-kit-uf840130/
Meet the 130-in-1 Screwdriver Set : A Must-Have for Technicians and Repair Professionals
The UF-840130 Precision Screwdriver Set is designed for electronics professionals, smartphone repair technicians, computer service providers, and household DIYers alike. Engineered with 130 premium-grade components, it covers nearly every screw type and repair scenario, including:
.PH, SL, Torx, Pentalobe, Tri-Wing, Square, and more
.Magnetic tip bits for improved accuracy
.Flexible extension shafts for hard-to-reach places
.Anti-static tweezers and opening tools for safe device repair
Housed in a durable, portable carry case, the kit is perfect for field technicians or workbench repair.
Bulk Deal Highlights
.Promotion Period: May 20 – June 30, 2025
.Offer: Buy 100 sets, Get 5 sets FREE
.Eligible Customers: Distributors, wholesalers, retailers
.Shipping: Global shipping available
.MOQ (Minimum Order Quantity): 100 sets
.Order link:
Trusted by Professionals Worldwide
UF-TOOLS has built a reputation for excellence in precision tool design and manufacturing. With over a decade of experience and a strong international presence, UF-TOOLS supplies repair toolkits to over 50 countries, supporting leading repair chains, electronics brands, and online resellers.
“Our goal is to empower repair technicians and resellers with world-class tools that boost efficiency and reliability,” said Sophie Sue, Global Sales Director at UF-TOOLS.“This bulk offer reflects our appreciation for global partners and provides unbeatable value ahead of the summer procurement rush.”
Why Choose UF-TOOLS?
.Factory-direct wholesale pricing
.ISO-certified quality standards
.Custom logo and packaging options available
.Professional customer support and logistics services
UF-TOOLS welcomes tool importers, global hardware distributors, and electronic repair suppliers to take advantage of this limited-time offer and stock up before the peak season.
About UF-TOOLS
UF-TOOLS is a precision hand tool manufacturing brand based in Shenzhen, China. Specializing in electric screwdrivers, precision toolkits, soldering irons, and electronic repair accessories, UF-TOOLS serves global markets with OEM, ODM, and custom branding solutions.
KEVIN ZHENG
YOUFUTOOLS
+86 185 7678 2781
130 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Sets
