Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GRUPO AVAL ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS FORM 20-F FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024


2025-05-22 08:01:41
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, COLOMBIA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (“Grupo Aval” or the“Company”) (NYSE: AVAL; BVC: Voting Shares: GRUPOAVAL, Non-Voting Shares: PFAVAL), announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”).

Grupo Aval's Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at or the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's audited financial statements under IFRS presented in our Form 20-F, or a complete 2024 Form 20-F including audited financial statements under IFRS, free of charge, by requesting a copy from the investors relations team.

Nicolás Noreña
Grupo Aval Investor Relations
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN22052025003118003196ID1109582438

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search