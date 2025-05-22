GRUPO AVAL ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS FORM 20-F FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024
Grupo Aval's Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at or the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's audited financial statements under IFRS presented in our Form 20-F, or a complete 2024 Form 20-F including audited financial statements under IFRS, free of charge, by requesting a copy from the investors relations team.
Nicolás Noreña
Grupo Aval Investor Relations
