IPL 2025: RCB Ropes In Tim Seifert As Temporary Replacement For Jacob Bethell
Currently part of the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Seifert's arrival in India hinges on how far his team advances in the tournament. The Kings are scheduled to face Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator on Thursday night, with the PSL final lined up for May 25. If Karachi reach the final, Seifert will only be able to join RCB on May 26 in Lucknow, just a day before their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants, according to ESPNcricinfo.
Seifert has made a decent impact at the top of the order for Karachi, scoring 226 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 145.80, with a top score of 47. Though he's no stranger to the IPL, his previous stints with Delhi Capitals (DC) (2022) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) (2021) were limited to just a handful of games.
His inclusion fills the void left by Bethell, who impressed in his brief time with RCB. The young England batter replaced an unwell Phil Salt earlier in the season and made headlines with a 33-ball 55 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3. That innings remains RCB's last completed fixture, as their home clash against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain.
Bethell's return to England is scheduled after Friday's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), which has been shifted to Lucknow due to poor weather conditions in Bengaluru.
RCB's overseas roster has also been hit by uncertainty over Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood, who is currently recovering from a shoulder issue at Cricket Australia's High-Performance Centre in Brisbane. The team is still in discussions with CA regarding his availability, but there's no confirmation yet.
In another blow, South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will also be unavailable for the playoffs, as he gears up for the World Test Championship final. He was recently replaced in the squad by Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani.
RCB have been in strong form this season, winning eight of their 11 matches so far. They face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow on Friday before concluding their league campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). A top-two finish remains within reach, and the team will hope the new additions can provide timely reinforcements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment