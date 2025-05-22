Xiaomi 16 Design LEAKED! Here's What You Can Expect From It

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Only a few months ago, in February, the Xiaomi 15 was introduced in India. Despite being a recent addition to the Indian market, speculation about its replacement, the Xiaomi 16, has begun to circulate. The most recent leak indicates that the Xiaomi 16 will make its debut in China exclusively in September 2025.

To put things in perspective, the Xiaomi 15's Chinese version was introduced in October 2024. Additionally, the two phones will be 11 months apart, which is reasonable if the forthcoming launch prediction is accurate. In his blog, tipster Majon Bu stated that the Xiaomi 16 is shaping up to be a formidable challenger in the premium smartphone sector, with new leaks providing a closer look at what to anticipate ahead of its formal appearance.

A leaked CAD render released by tipster Maijinbu Official shows a design that preserves certain cosmetic characteristics of the Xiaomi 15 while introducing significant upgrades. The rear panel has a dual-tone finish, with a squircle-shaped camera island in the top-left corner. The module has three camera sensors, an LED flash, and Leica branding, which continues Xiaomi's ongoing camera relationship.

The Xiaomi 16's front displays a flat 6.32-inch screen with thin bezels and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera in the middle. Additionally, the phone seems to have gently curved corners, which adds to its ergonomic and streamlined appearance.

Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, which will be introduced at the Snapdragon Summit this September, is anticipated to power the Xiaomi 16. Notably, they are direct rivals because the same chipset is reportedly going to be included in the next OnePlus 15. HyperOS 3, Xiaomi's own software interface based on Android 16, is also said to operate on the Xiaomi 16. This puts the Xiaomi flagship handset in a position to be among the first in the world to use Qualcomm's most recent flagship technology, which might result in significant improvements in performance and economy.

The render indicates that the phone will have a power button and volume controls on the left side, and a speaker grille, SIM tray, and USB Type-C connector on the bottom edge. By using silicon-carbon (Si/C) battery technology, the Xiaomi 16 is said to have a sizable 7,000mAh battery despite its small display. This approach might greatly increase energy density and battery life without adding to the phone's physical size.

The Xiaomi 16 is anticipated to include a triple back camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the center, however Xiaomi has not officially confirmed specifics. The partnership with Leica implies that the device's primary selling feature will continue to be photography.