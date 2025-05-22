403
Türkiye Condemns School Bus Bombing in Pakistan
(MENAFN) Türkiye has strongly criticized a deadly suicide bombing that occurred on Wednesday, targeting a school bus in southwestern Pakistan.
The tragic incident claimed the lives of five individuals, including young students.
In an official declaration, the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives, including children, and many injuries caused by the terrorist attack that took place today in Pakistan's Balochistan province."
The message extended heartfelt condolences and underscored Türkiye's dismay over the event.
The ministry further emphasized its condemnation of the act, declaring, "We condemn this heinous attack, wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured."
The statement reinforced Ankara’s unwavering commitment to opposing "all forms and manifestations of terrorism."
Highlighting the significance of regional collaboration, the ministry stressed the necessity for joint efforts in combating terrorism throughout South Asia.
According to the Pakistani military, the assault occurred in Khuzdar city within the Balochistan province.
It involved an explosion that killed at least five individuals—three of them children—and injured approximately 38 others.
The army attributed the bombing to a coordinated plan allegedly "planned and orchestrated by India and executed by its proxies."
The statement suggested the schoolchildren were deliberately targeted.
The military further claimed, "These Indian terror proxies are being employed as a state tool...to foment terrorism in Pakistan against soft targets such as innocent children and civilians."
India, however, has denied these accusations.
While no extremist organization has admitted responsibility for the attack, the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), known for similar operations against both civilians and military personnel, remains under suspicion.
