Applied Materials To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, will participate at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 29 beginning at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET.
Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate at the BofA Securities Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 4 beginning at 10:40 a.m. PT / 1:40 p.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of each session will be available on the Applied Materials website at: with a replay available the same day.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at .
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Liz Morali (financial community)
