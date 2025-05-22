Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.80 Per Share


2025-05-22 07:46:28
WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 22, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2025.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2024 annual net sales of approximately $7.4 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest company news.

CONTACTS:

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323


