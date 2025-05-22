403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Study Reveals Star Formation Linked to Gas Location, Not Quantity
(MENAFN) A recent study from Australia has revealed that the location of gas in a galaxy, rather than its quantity, plays a crucial role in determining whether new stars will form.
The International Center for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), based in Western Australia, announced on Wednesday that astronomers utilized the advanced Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope to examine the gas in approximately 1,000 galaxies as part of the WALLABY survey.
Unlike earlier surveys, which only mapped gas in a few hundred galaxies, the WALLABY survey expanded its scope, mapping the atomic hydrogen gas in a much larger sample, according to a release from ICRAR.
Atomic hydrogen gas is essential for star formation. The team found that galaxies in the process of forming stars have gas concentrated in the same regions where new stars are emerging, as stated in an ICRAR study published in the Publications of the Astronomical Society of Australia.
Thanks to high-resolution observations from telescopes like ASKAP, operated by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), Australia’s national science agency, at the CSIRO Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory in Western Australia, the researchers were able to map the location and density of atomic gas across a broader range of galaxies than ever before.
The International Center for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), based in Western Australia, announced on Wednesday that astronomers utilized the advanced Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope to examine the gas in approximately 1,000 galaxies as part of the WALLABY survey.
Unlike earlier surveys, which only mapped gas in a few hundred galaxies, the WALLABY survey expanded its scope, mapping the atomic hydrogen gas in a much larger sample, according to a release from ICRAR.
Atomic hydrogen gas is essential for star formation. The team found that galaxies in the process of forming stars have gas concentrated in the same regions where new stars are emerging, as stated in an ICRAR study published in the Publications of the Astronomical Society of Australia.
Thanks to high-resolution observations from telescopes like ASKAP, operated by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), Australia’s national science agency, at the CSIRO Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory in Western Australia, the researchers were able to map the location and density of atomic gas across a broader range of galaxies than ever before.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment