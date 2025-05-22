Fulginiti Law Duo Named Among Pennsylvania's Top Attorneys In 2025 Super Lawyers

For Ken Fulginiti , this year brings more than just another accolade-it marks two decades of Super Lawyers recognition and a standout spot on the Top 100 in Pennsylvania and Top 100 in Philadelphia lists. Known for taking on complex, high-stakes litigation and delivering life-changing results for catastrophically injured clients, Ken's reputation is built not just on courtroom victories but on unwavering commitment to justice. His Top 100 placement cements what clients and colleagues have long known: he's among the best of the best.

Sarah Filippi Dooley , meanwhile, continues her rapid rise through the legal ranks. Named to the Pennsylvania Rising Stars list , Sarah joins a select group representing just 2.5% of attorneys statewide-all under 40 or within their first 10 years of practice. With her relentless work ethic, sharp legal mind, and empathy-driven approach to client advocacy, she is already leaving a major mark on the field.

"This recognition means the world to us," said Fulginiti and Dooley in a joint statement. "For Ken, it's a humbling 20-year milestone that reflects the trust of peers and clients alike. For Sarah, it's fuel to keep pushing forward and fighting hard for the people who count on us. We're proud to be part of a firm where excellence is the baseline."

Super Lawyers , a Thomson Reuters company, evaluates lawyers across 70+ practice areas using a patented multiphase selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and professional achievement reviews. The result? A list that highlights the true standouts in the legal profession.

This recognition reinforces what Fulginiti Law stands for: top-tier advocacy, unshakable integrity, and results that matter when lives are on the line.

About Fulginiti Law

Fulginiti Law is a premier Philadelphia-based firm dedicated to representing victims of catastrophic injury. With over 25 years of experience, the firm has built a strong track record in complex cases involving premises liability, construction accidents, product defects, and trucking collisions.

