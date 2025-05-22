Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zimmer Biomet To Present At The Goldman Sachs 46Th Annual Global Healthcare Conference


WARSAW, Ind., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today announced that members of the Zimmer Biomet management team will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at . The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit or follow on LinkedIn at or X / Twitter at .

Media


Investors


Heather Zoumas-Lubeski

(445) 248-0577

[email protected]


David DeMartino
(646) 531-6115

[email protected]

Zach Weiner

(908) 591-6955

[email protected]


