Türkiye Urges Global Support for Syria's Rebuilding
(MENAFN) At a United Nations Security Council session focused on Syria, Türkiye's representative Ahmet Yildiz appealed for heightened global participation in the nation’s rebuilding process.
He expressed appreciation for recent decisions by the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union to relax economic sanctions, a move he sees as pivotal to advancing Syria’s recovery.
Yildiz noted that Syria has entered a new phase of renewal since its change in leadership last December.
He highlighted the encouraging trend of displacement reversal, with over 500,000 refugees returning home along with 1.2 million people who were displaced within the country.
This progress, he argued, marks the beginning of a transformative “journey” for the nation.
He stressed that easing sanctions and reducing the economic burden on Syrians will play a crucial role in speeding up reconstruction.
According to Yildiz, these efforts are essential for promoting stability, facilitating the return of displaced populations, and paving the way for eventual reconciliation.
Türkiye, he added, has been an active participant in diplomatic initiatives aimed at eliminating barriers to Syria’s recovery.
He underlined the importance of continued cooperation, citing recent high-level discussions involving both regional and global stakeholders.
Yildiz also welcomed the launch of two Syrian national commissions focused on transitional justice and missing persons.
He called these initiatives "significant milestones in addressing the legacy of the conflict and fostering national healing," underscoring their importance in building a peaceful future.
In closing, Yildiz reaffirmed Türkiye’s dedication to preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and independence.
He also pressed for the enforcement of agreements that support a unified system of governance, while cautioning against the negative influence of extremist groups and “external political agendas.”
