Russian Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 105 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
(MENAFN) Russia's air defense forces successfully intercepted 105 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 35 over the Moscow area, according to the defense ministry on Thursday.
The ministry confirmed, "From 00:00 to 05:30 Moscow time, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 105 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles."
As a result of the attacks, temporary flight restrictions were enforced at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport starting at 9:54 a.m. Moscow time (0654 GMT), and at Zhukovsky Airport, officials reported.
Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated Thursday morning that Russian air defenses are continuing to counter Ukrainian drone assaults.
