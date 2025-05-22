Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 105 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

2025-05-22 07:25:36
(MENAFN) Russia's air defense forces successfully intercepted 105 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 35 over the Moscow area, according to the defense ministry on Thursday.

The ministry confirmed, "From 00:00 to 05:30 Moscow time, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 105 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles."

As a result of the attacks, temporary flight restrictions were enforced at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport starting at 9:54 a.m. Moscow time (0654 GMT), and at Zhukovsky Airport, officials reported.

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated Thursday morning that Russian air defenses are continuing to counter Ukrainian drone assaults.

