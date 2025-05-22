More High School Seniors Should Rethink A Four-Year Degree And Consider A Career In The Skilled Trades

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Since the 1970s, parents and teachers have encouraged their children to choose a college degree over learning a trade, which has decreased the number of applicants to the nation's trade schools," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric. "Now that the Baby Boomers are retiring in record numbers, we're seeing a critical demand for replacements in plumbing, HVAC and electrical positions. We'd like to see more community leaders help balance the scales by exposing students to both college and the trades."

Torres said graduating seniors should consider:



The cost of trade school vs. college. The average cost for tuition and fees at four-year public colleges is about $9,800 a year . This is considerably higher if students choose an out-of-state college or an Ivy League university. Trade schools range from roughly $3,800 to $16,000 total.

The time spent learning. While there are two-year degrees, most of the jobs that pay well require a four-year degree. However, a student can graduate from trade school in 18 to 24 months, putting them inside of the workforce two years sooner than their college-bound colleagues.

Average pay. While some college graduates do end up earning more than trade school graduates, that number is shrinking. As the skilled trades labor shortage continues, the competition to hire reliable workers with the right skills becomes greater, boosting the average salary.

Active work. Sitting behind a desk isn't for everyone. Those who want to work with their hands and like to travel outside of an office may want to consider a job as a plumber, electrician or HVAC technician. Flexible schedules. Many office jobs require workers to be present between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. But, with many home service contractors running 24-hour service, workers can choose to work shifts that provide a better balance for their home lives.

"We need to remove the stigma that skilled trades workers aren't as smart as college graduates or don't earn a decent living because neither of those things are true," Torres said. "One of the best things about being a skilled tradesman is that you never have to worry that your job will be outsourced, either. You have to work in your community because that's where the customers and their homes are located."

