More High School Seniors Should Rethink A Four-Year Degree And Consider A Career In The Skilled Trades
Torres said graduating seniors should consider:
-
The cost of trade school vs. college. The average cost for tuition and fees at four-year public colleges is about $9,800 a year . This is considerably higher if students choose an out-of-state college or an Ivy League university. Trade schools range from roughly $3,800 to $16,000 total.
The time spent learning. While there are two-year degrees, most of the jobs that pay well require a four-year degree. However, a student can graduate from trade school in 18 to 24 months, putting them inside of the workforce two years sooner than their college-bound colleagues.
Average pay. While some college graduates do end up earning more than trade school graduates, that number is shrinking. As the skilled trades labor shortage continues, the competition to hire reliable workers with the right skills becomes greater, boosting the average salary.
Active work. Sitting behind a desk isn't for everyone. Those who want to work with their hands and like to travel outside of an office may want to consider a job as a plumber, electrician or HVAC technician.
Flexible schedules. Many office jobs require workers to be present between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. But, with many home service contractors running 24-hour service, workers can choose to work shifts that provide a better balance for their home lives.
"We need to remove the stigma that skilled trades workers aren't as smart as college graduates or don't earn a decent living because neither of those things are true," Torres said. "One of the best things about being a skilled tradesman is that you never have to worry that your job will be outsourced, either. You have to work in your community because that's where the customers and their homes are located."
To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, or to schedule an inspection, visit or call (720) 637-5177.
About High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric
Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer, drain and HVAC services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, visit .
MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
[email protected]
SOURCE High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment