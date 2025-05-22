Gotcha Covered Widens Its California Footprint With A New Location Serving Walnut Creek

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "California provides great opportunities for growth, and Sabrina's enthusiasm will work to her advantage," said David Dunsmuir, president of Gotcha Covered. "As we continue our expansion into California, we know that Sabrina will be a wonderful ambassador for the Gotcha Covered brand. We are confident she will take her location to new heights."

Martin, who has both nursing and business management degrees, started her career in health and wellness services by owning a private-pay home care business before moving into sales and management positions in the pharmacological industry and working in real estate. After working for others for nearly 20 years, she decided to pursue her passion for design and home renovation by opening her own Gotcha Covered location.

"Joining the Gotcha Covered family combines my business acumen with my love for transforming spaces," Martin said. "Opening this franchise has allowed me to control my own future. I feel uniquely attuned to the subtle balance between aesthetics and comfort-bringing softness, beauty, and a sense of warmth to any environment. Designing window treatments isn't just about fabrics or finishes; it's about transforming light, enhancing mood, and helping clients express their personal style."

Gotcha Covered of Walnut Creek serves residents in Alamo, Contra Costa Centre, Lafayette, Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek.

Gotcha Covered currently has more than 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Walnut Creek visit or call them at (925) 794-8222.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

