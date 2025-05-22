Factset To Participate In The Bernstein 41St Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWALK, Conn., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Phil Snow will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, please visit the event page . By the end of the day, an audio replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on FactSet's Investor Relations website .

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, a presence in 20 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 8,600 global clients and nearly 220,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

FactSet

Investor Relations:

Kevin Toomey

+1.212.209.5259

Media Relations:

Kelly