Aurora Spine Corporation Announces Record First Quarter Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the“Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in spine and interventional spine technology that improves spinal surgery outcomes, today announced its financial results for first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

All figures are in U.S. dollars.

Financial and Business Highlights



FDA Clearance for AERO TM - the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance for the Company's newest product, the AEROTM Facet Fusion System.



Record Q1 revenue – The company reported a record level of revenues for its first quarter. Q1 2025 sales of $4,417,027 represent an increase of $403,226 or 10.0% compared to sales of $4,013,801 in the same period the previous year.



Patient Studies – The Company has closed data collection in its REFINE study of its ZIPTM Interspinous Fixation device for patients suffering from back pain due to symptomatic degenerative disc disease. Data from the study will be published out to one year, with a subsequent cohort publication extending to two years, offering long-term insights into patient outcomes. An abstract will be presented at the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) annual conference in July 2025, spotlighting Aurora Spine's commitment to evidence-based innovation.



DEXA-C increased sales – The Company renewed its focus on the cervical spine market in Q1 2025 with $415K in cervical sales. This is a $204K increase over Q1 2024 and a $112K increase over Q4 2025. The majority of the increase is due to sales of the DEXA-C cervical implant.

Spine Sales – Spine sales have stabilized with the hiring of a spine focused sales director representing $1.03 million in sales in Q1 2025, as compared to $867K in Q1 2024 and $902K in Q4 2024. The Company expects that the continued focus will expand spine sales in 2025, especially DEXA-C cervical implants, Apollo cervical plating system, DEXA-L, and the Company's minimally invasive lumbar fusion portfolio.



Management Commentary

"Operational performance during the first quarter has put fiscal 2025 on a solid start to the year for Aurora Spine, with it being the best first quarter on Company record," said Trent Northcutt, CEO of Aurora Spine. "The company's success continues to come from our key proprietary product platforms, especially the SiLO-TFX system and the ZIP-51, which offers patients and doctors best-in-class products to conduct fusion in the lumbar/sacral region of the spine without the need for any screws. Our DEXA franchise also continues to make significant strides, and we are looking forward to the launch of our DEXA-L series later this year. Rounding off our proprietary product portfolio is the data behind the usage of these products, which we expect to share regarding our proprietary ZIP device at the upcoming ASPN conference in July."

"Our prospects for the future are extremely positive, as there are several catalysts in place for the Company to grow revenues in fiscal 2025 by at least 20%. We feel confident in our future growth given the immense R&D push we committed to in the past few years. Our confidence for the remainder of 2025 and beyond also stems from the launch of two products later this year, with the DEXA-L, a specialized lumbar interbody fusion device designed to match a patient's bone density, to promote bone in-growth, and improve fusion rates in ALIF and LLIF procedures and our newest product platform AEROTM, a facet fusion system. We are in the midst of producing initial kits for the AERO and gearing up to conduct initial surgeries in the coming months.”

“We now have a very encompassing portfolio of proprietary products, all of which provide ease of use for the doctor and applied in minimally invasive procedures. This will also create better outcomes for patients with smaller incisions, which limit blood loss and allow patients to return home the same day of the procedure and experience faster recovery times. These are all 'win-wins' for the doctors and patients and we believe Aurora's products are paving the way for many of these procedures to occur in a minimally invasive manner for years to come."

Chad Clouse, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Spine, commented,“The Company continues to demonstrate good progress with another record quarter from a revenue perspective and additional growth over the prior year period. We continue to be mindful of our expenses and maintain tight expense controls to preserve cash. We are confident in the company's future and are well positioned to capitalize on additional growth opportunities in the remainder of the year.

The company's financial performance in fiscal 2024 was improved and moving in the right direction. During 2024, the company reported its first profitable quarter in company history and is on a trajectory for additional success. We have made significant progress on lowering our accounts receivable, which has enabled the company to fund additional product training with doctors and build out our internal sales team. We are very proud of our achievements in 2024 and have really executed on putting the company into a great position for continued growth and sustainable profitability during 2025 and beyond.”

Financial Results

Revenue Growth: Total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $4.42 million, an increase of 10.0% when compared to $4.01 million in the same quarter one year ago. The improvements in revenues over 2024 were due to more procedures conducted in ambulatory surgical and pain centers that incorporated Aurora products like the ZIP and SiLO TFX. The Company targeted the pain market with increased marketing, training, new product releases, and an increase in the sales staff.

Gross Margin: Gross margin on total revenues were 58.0% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 61.9% in Q1 of 2024. Gross margin was lower compared to last year due to increased shipping costs and higher distributor commissions, offset by lower royalty costs. Higher distributor commissions were due to a higher percentage of sales to ortho/neurosurgeons through distributors.

Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses were $2.90 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2.75 million in the first quarter of 2024. Operating expenses in Q1 2025 included $0.285 million of non-cash expenses, compared to $0.339 million of non-cash expenses. Operating expenses are higher during the current quarter primarily due to an increase in total compensation, discretionary education and training spend, and health insurance offset by a decrease in consulting, professional fees and research and development.

EBITDAC: EBITDAC (a non-GAAP figure non IFRS measure defined as Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock based compensation) was $(0.02) million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.12 million in the first quarter of 2024. EBITDAC was slightly lower from year ago results due to higher expenses from the implementation of internal sales team.

Net loss: Net loss was $(0.350) million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to the first quarter of 2024 with a loss of $(0.267) million. Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share was $(0.00) per share in the first quarter of 2025 and $(0.00) per share for the first quarter of 2024.

SELECTED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION INFORMATION

