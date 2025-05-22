403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vietjet Adds 2 New Routes To China, Offering Indian Travellers More Connecting Flights Via Vietnam
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 22, 2025 – Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age airline, has introduced two new direct routes connecting Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, with Chengdu and Xi'an in China. The inaugural flights on these routes are scheduled for July 1 and July 6, 2025, respectively, with each route offering four round-trip flights per week.
These additions bring Vietjet's total number of Vietnam–China direct routes introduced only in the first half of 2025 to seven. The airline now connects Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's two largest hubs, to major Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Xi'an.
To celebrate the new routes, Vietjet is offering promotional fares, available at and on the Vietjet Air mobile app.
This expansion is particularly beneficial for Indian travellers, who can now enjoy seamless connectivity to China via Vietnam. An increasing number of Indian passengers are choosing to travel to China with a transit in Vietnam, as Vietjet offers a wide range of convenient connecting options. The airline's strategic network makes travel to China more accessible and affordable, while also providing an opportunity to explore Vietnam.
Further strengthening its flight network, Vietjet launched non-stop services from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh City in March. The airline currently operates 10 India-Vietnam routes, offering a total of 78 flights per week-making it the airline with the most extensive flight network between the two countries. These routes connect New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru with Vietnam's key destinations, including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang.
These strategic expansions reflect Vietjet's strong commitment to enhancing international flight network and providing more budget-friendly travel options across the Asia-Pacific region. With modern, eco-friendly aircraft and professional, dedicated service, the airline offers a comfortable and seamless travel experience. As part of its commitment to passenger care, Vietjet also provides complimentary SkyCare travel insurance and exclusive rewards through its SkyJoy loyalty program.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
These additions bring Vietjet's total number of Vietnam–China direct routes introduced only in the first half of 2025 to seven. The airline now connects Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's two largest hubs, to major Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Xi'an.
To celebrate the new routes, Vietjet is offering promotional fares, available at and on the Vietjet Air mobile app.
This expansion is particularly beneficial for Indian travellers, who can now enjoy seamless connectivity to China via Vietnam. An increasing number of Indian passengers are choosing to travel to China with a transit in Vietnam, as Vietjet offers a wide range of convenient connecting options. The airline's strategic network makes travel to China more accessible and affordable, while also providing an opportunity to explore Vietnam.
Further strengthening its flight network, Vietjet launched non-stop services from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh City in March. The airline currently operates 10 India-Vietnam routes, offering a total of 78 flights per week-making it the airline with the most extensive flight network between the two countries. These routes connect New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru with Vietnam's key destinations, including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang.
These strategic expansions reflect Vietjet's strong commitment to enhancing international flight network and providing more budget-friendly travel options across the Asia-Pacific region. With modern, eco-friendly aircraft and professional, dedicated service, the airline offers a comfortable and seamless travel experience. As part of its commitment to passenger care, Vietjet also provides complimentary SkyCare travel insurance and exclusive rewards through its SkyJoy loyalty program.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
Company :-MSL Group
User :- Bhakti Thorat
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment