Univar Solutions And Shandong Head Group Co., Ltd. Establish Exclusive European Partnership To Enhance Supply Of Cellulose Ethers And Pharmaceutical Excipients

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. and ZIBO CITY, China, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, alongside Shandong Head Group Co., Ltd., the world's leading producer of cellulose ethers, today jointly announced a strategic agreement to broaden their existing specialty ingredient distribution partnership into select European pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets. This expansion leverages the strengths of both Univar Solutions and SD Head USA's recent North American partnership, which has been instrumental in serving the nuanced needs of the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries more effectively. This global cooperation underscores a mutual dedication to meeting the increasing global demand for specialized ingredient solutions that significantly improve the performance and efficacy of oral solid dosage pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

The Ingredients + Specialties (I+S) portfolio from Univar Solutions--one of the most trusted names in innovation and distribution--offers the essential specialty ingredients needed for brands and manufacturers to develop new and improved products that deliver results for their customers.

The global alignment of Univar Solutions and Shandong Head Group focuses on sustainability, quality, and innovation in advancing pharmaceutical formulations with high quality excipients in drug delivery systems.

"Building on our successful collaboration in North America, we are thrilled to extend our partnership with Shandong Head Group into the European market, fulfilling a regional need for high-quality cellulose ethers and pharmaceutical excipients," stated Aaron Lee, global vice president of Health and Nutrition at Univar Solutions. "We anticipate a robust and enduring global relationship that delivers growth and consistency for our customers as we jointly drive innovation. Together, we aim to ensure that our customers have access to the best possible specialty ingredients and solutions that support their businesses and contribute to advancing health care and nutrition globally."

Cellulose ethers are versatile excipients used in applications such as sustained and controlled-release formulations, film coating, binders, suspending agents, and solid dispersants. The agreement includes an extensive selection of methyl cellulose (MC) and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) pharmaceutical-grade excipient offerings. Excipients are multi-functional substances that play a crucial role in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. They add to the stability, bioavailability, and overall efficacy of medications, facilitating their proper absorption and delivery within the body. Cellulose ethers like MC and HPMC are derived from renewable resources, making them effective and environmentally conscious choices for pharmaceutical applications. This aligns with the growing industry and consumer demand for more eco-friendly and sustainable products and manufacturing practices.

"The strong alliance between Shandong Head Group and Univar Solutions is not only an important milestone for Head's globalization development, but also a new starting point for win-win cooperation between the two parties." said Jack Bee, the Chairman of Shandong Head Group. "We firmly believe that through Univar Solutions' strong specialty ingredient distribution network and deep market experience in Europe, our products will be integrated into the local market more quickly, providing customers with more convenient and efficient services."

Shandong Head Group, one of the premier global manufacturers of cellulose ether products, is committed to manufacturing excellence with a consistent and reliable supply of high-quality excipients and drug delivery vehicles.

The Ingredients + Specialties (I+S) portfolio from Univar Solutions-one of the most trusted names in innovation and distribution-offers the essential specialty ingredients needed for brands and manufacturers to develop new and improved products that deliver results for their customers. The I+S portfolio is backed by our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality, as well as technical support and formulation expertise to help ensure customers and suppliers are equipped to navigate the industry's rapidly changing future with confidence and creativity.

Learn more about how Shandong Head Group's range of excipients in drug delivery systems and Univar Solutions can help enhance drug efficacy and patient outcomes.

*Agreement includes Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, and Slovakia.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions .

About Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions

Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions brings the best products, people, and results to specialty customers and suppliers seeking to power modern life. By combining science, innovation, and deep expertise with a leading specialty portfolio, we help find the solutions needed to safely improve lives and communities across the globe. Learn more at univarsolutions .

About Shandong Head

Shandong Head Group Co., Ltd. is committed to the research and development, production, and sales of water-soluble polymer compounds, the main products are non-ionic cellulose ethers, which can provide the market with nearly 100 varieties of cellulose ether products. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Zibo, China under the Shandong Head Group Co., is an international cellulose ether manufacturer, as well as one the only eco-compound group of companies in the world that connects the upstream and downstream industrial chains of cellulose ethers. Learn more at

