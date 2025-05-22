MARA Deploys 500 BTC For Yield Strategy With Two Prime

Two Prime and MARA strengthen collaboration to generate risk-adjusted returns from bitcoin, signaling a broader shift as corporate treasuries seek yield through managed BTC strategies.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Prime, an SEC-registered bitcoin investment advisor, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with MARA Holdings, Inc. ("MARA"), a leading energy technology company. MARA will allocate an initial 500 BTC to the firm's managed yield strategies as part of the deepened relationship.

This builds on an existing partnership in which Two Prime provides BTC-backed loans to MARA.

"MARA has one of the largest bitcoin corporate treasuries in the world, and they're setting the standard for how institutional holders can responsibly unlock its value," said Alexander Blume, CEO of Two Prime. "This expanded partnership is about more than just yield – it's about building a model for capital efficiency, transparency, and risk-aware innovation in digital asset management."

This expanded partnership reflects a broader shift among institutional digital asset holders, from passive accumulation to active treasury management. As the market matures, more firms are seeking to unlock the potential of their crypto reserves while maintaining prudent risk oversight.

Two Prime's treasury yield strategies are built for institutions and emphasize capital preservation, liquidity, and consistent, risk-adjusted returns.

About Two Prime

Two Prime provides institutions and professional investors with intelligent exposure to bitcoin. We generate alpha by designing and executing bespoke bitcoin derivatives strategies.

While digital asset trading firms are historically synonymous with opacity, Two Prime brings radical transparency to bitcoin investing. We are a trusted, SEC-Registered Investment Advisor offering white glove service and unmatched visibility into operations, strategy, and performance. Our clients include corporate treasuries, miners, institutions, family offices, fund of funds, and high-net-worth individuals.

Our lending business, Two Prime Lending, offers secured debt financing for institutional holders of bitcoin. Our extensive relationships in capital markets and access to $2.5 billion in capital have made us one of the most trusted names for borrowers.

About MARA

MARA deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge. Learn more at

