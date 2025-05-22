Keeper Security Placed On CISA's Continuous Diagnostics And Mitigation (CDM) Approved Products List

Keeper Federal's zero-trust privileged access management solution is purpose built for federal agencies and aligns with U.S. government cybersecurity frameworks

CHICAGO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections for the federal government, today announced its PAM solution, KeeperPAM, has been added to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency 's (CISA) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Approved Products List (APL).

CISA's CDM Program is designed to enhance the cybersecurity posture of federal civilian government networks. It provides tools, integration services and dashboards that enable federal agencies to continuously diagnose and mitigate cyber threats. Products on the APL are evaluated through a rigorous and standardized process to ensure they meet the technical, operational and cybersecurity requirements necessary for use across the U.S. Federal Civilian Executive Branch, including compliance with security mandates such as FedRAMP, FISMA and NIST standards.

"At Keeper Federal, our focus is unwavering: safeguarding federal agencies against credential-based cyber attacks," said Paul Aronhime, SVP of Federal Sector at Keeper Security. "Our goal is to empower overburdened, short-staffed and financially constrained teams to prevent data breaches and mitigate cyber attacks."

Keeper has long championed proactive cybersecurity through its zero-trust and zero-knowledge architecture, which ensures that only authorized users can access encrypted credentials. The company's solutions align with the CDM Program's Identity and Access Management capability category by offering:



Enterprise password management to securely store and manage credentials, providing increased visibility into an organization's cybersecurity posture

Privileged Access Management (PAM) to manage and control elevated access rights

Single Sign-On (SSO) integration to streamline access management FedRAMP Authorized and FIPS 140-3 validated solutions to meet the most rigorous federal standards

Keeper Federal helps government organizations shrink their attack surface, combat credential sprawl and enforce least-privilege access across all users, devices and environments. KeeperPAM, a cloud-native, zero-trust and zero-knowledge platform, manages access to critical resources, including servers, web apps, databases and workloads. As cyber threats grow in complexity, Keeper Federal remains committed to delivering security-first solutions that empower government organizations to defend our nation's digital borders against cyber attacks.

About Keeper

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for thousands of organizations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper Federal's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by federal agencies including the Departments of Justice and Energy to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. Keeper is FedRAMP and GovRAMP Authorized, SOC 2 compliant, FIPS 140-3 validated, as well as ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018 certified. Learn how Keeper can defend your organization against today's cyber threats at KeeperSecurity/federal-government .

