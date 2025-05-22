CSW Industrials Reports Record Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter And Record Full Year Results
| CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
| Year Ended
March 31,
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues, net
|$
|230,549
|$
|210,859
|$
|878,301
|$
|792,840
|Cost of revenues
|(128,664
|)
|(117,221
|)
|(484,989
|)
|(442,095
|)
|Gross profit
|101,885
|93,638
|393,312
|350,745
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(56,841
|)
|(49,300
|)
|(212,064
|)
|(191,627
|)
|Operating income
|45,044
|44,338
|181,248
|159,118
|Interest income (expense), net
|1,616
|(2,643
|)
|(269
|)
|(12,723
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(147
|)
|273
|(862
|)
|(5,915
|)
|Income before income taxes
|46,514
|41,969
|180,117
|140,480
|Provision for income taxes
|(11,458
|)
|(9,973
|)
|(42,633
|)
|(37,941
|)
|Net income
|35,053
|31,996
|137,484
|102,539
|Loss (income) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|7
|(235
|)
|(832
|)
|(891
|)
|Net income attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc.
|$
|35,060
|$
|31,761
|$
|136,652
|$
|101,648
|Net income per share attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc.
|Basic
|$
|2.09
|$
|2.05
|$
|8.41
|$
|6.54
|Diluted
|2.08
|2.04
|8.38
|6.52
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|Basic
|16,779
|15,523
|16,242
|15,533
|Diluted
|16,859
|15,586
|16,314
|15,581
| CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|225,845
|$
|22,156
|Accounts receivable, net
|155,651
|142,665
|Inventories, net
|194,876
|150,749
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|16,489
|15,840
|Total current assets
|592,861
|331,410
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|93,415
|92,811
|Goodwill
|264,092
|247,191
|Intangible assets, net
|357,910
|318,819
|Other assets
|70,787
|53,095
|Total assets
|$
|1,379,065
|$
|1,043,326
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|54,767
|$
|48,387
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|92,435
|67,449
|Total current liabilities
|147,202
|115,836
|Long-term debt
|-
|166,000
|Retirement benefits payable
|1,083
|1,114
|Other long-term liabilities
|138,347
|125,298
|Total liabilities
|286,632
|408,248
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|20,187
|19,355
|Equity:
|Common shares, $0.01 par value
|177
|164
|Additional paid-in capital
|501,286
|137,253
|Treasury shares, at cost (1,027 and 952 shares, respectively)
|(122,125
|)
|(95,643
|)
|Retained earnings
|705,035
|583,075
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(12,127
|)
|(9,126
|)
|Total equity
|1,072,246
|615,723
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,379,065
|$
|1,043,326
| CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Year Ended March 31,
|(Amounts in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|137,484
|$
|102,539
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|14,210
|13,961
|Amortization of intangible and other assets
|28,795
|23,688
|Provision for inventory reserves
|2,686
|4,229
|Provision for credit losses
|1,408
|814
|Share-based and other executive compensation
|13,587
|11,537
|Fair value change in contingent consideration
|2,100
|-
|Net loss (gain) on disposals of property, plant and equipment
|35
|(2,677
|)
|Net pension benefit
|66
|67
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|1,600
|Net deferred taxes
|(6,915
|)
|(2,497
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(9,116
|)
|(17,897
|)
|Inventories
|(35,699
|)
|10,364
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(1,369
|)
|4,608
|Other assets
|1,424
|1,146
|Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|21,664
|12,293
|Retirement benefits payable and other liabilities
|(1,998
|)
|557
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|168,362
|164,332
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(16,266
|)
|(16,575
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets held for investment
|-
|1,665
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|1,229
|2,185
|Cash paid for investments
|(2,500
|)
|-
|Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received
|(84,684
|)
|(29,779
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(102,221
|)
|(42,504
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings on lines of credit
|32,723
|112,319
|Repayments of lines of credit
|(198,723
|)
|(199,319
|)
|Payments of contingent consideration
|(1,085
|)
|(2,950
|)
|Purchase of treasury shares
|(27,693
|)
|(15,268
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of equity
|347,407
|-
|Dividends paid to shareholders
|(14,582
|)
|(11,805
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|138,047
|(117,023
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
|(499
|)
|(1,104
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|203,689
|3,701
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|22,156
|18,455
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|225,845
|$
|22,156
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
We use adjusted earnings per share attributable to CSWI, adjusted net income attributable to CSWI, adjusted operating income, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted EBITDA, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue, cost of revenue, operating expense, operating income and net income attributable to CSWI, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. We also believe these measures are useful for investors to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-recurring items. In the following tables, there could be immaterial differences in amounts presented due to rounding.
|CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CSWI TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CSWI
|(Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
| Year Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net income attributable to CSWI
|$
|35,061
|$
|31,760
|$
|136,652
|$
|101,648
|Adjusting items, net of tax:
|Reversal of tax indemnification receivable
|-
|-
|-
|7,500
|Acquisition transaction fees
|1,074
|-
|1,715
|-
|Uncertain tax position accrual release
|-
|-
|(2,691
|)
|-
|Fair value change in contingent consideration liability
|-
|1,573
|-
|1,573
|-
|Adjusted net income attributable to CSWI
|$
|37,707
|$
|31,760
|$
|137,249
|$
|109,148
|GAAP Net Income Attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc. per diluted common share
|$
|2.08
|$
|2.04
|$
|8.38
|$
|6.52
|Adjusting Items, per dilutive common share:
|Reversal of tax indemnification receivable
|-
|-
|-
|0.48
|Acquisition transaction fees
|0.06
|-
|0.10
|-
|Uncertain tax position accrual release
|-
|-
|(0.16
|)
|-
|Fair value change in contingent consideration liability
|0.10
|-
|0.10
|-
|Adjusted net income attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc. per dilutive common share
|$
|2.24
|$
|2.04
|$
|8.41
|$
|7.01
|CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE
|(Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
| Year Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP income before tax
|$
|46,514
|$
|41,969
|$
|180,117
|$
|140,480
|Adjusting items:
|Reversal of tax indemnification receivable
|-
|-
|858
|8,519
|Acquisition transaction fees
|1,434
|-
|2,294
|-
|Fair value change in contingent consideration liability
|2,100
|-
|2,100
|-
|Adjusted income before tax
|$
|50,047
|$
|41,969
|$
|185,369
|$
|148,999
|GAAP provision for income tax
|$
|11,458
|$
|9,973
|$
|42,633
|$
|37,942
|Adjusting items:
|Tax impact of tax indemnification receivable reversal
|-
|-
|858
|1,019
|Tax impact of acquisition transaction fees
|360
|-
|578
|-
|Tax impact of fair value change in contingent consideration
|527
|-
|527
|-
|Uncertain tax position accrual release
|-
|-
|2,691
|-
|Adjusted provision for income tax
|$
|12,346
|$
|9,973
|$
|47,288
|$
|38,961
|GAAP effective tax rate
|24.6
|%
|23.8
|%
|23.7
|%
|27.0
|%
|Adjusted effective tax rate
|24.7
|%
|23.8
|%
|25.5
|%
|26.1
|%
|CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
|Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to CSWI to Adjusted EBITDA
|(unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
| Year Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Income attributable to CSWI
|$
|35,060
|$
|31,761
|$
|136,652
|$
|101,648
|Plus: (Loss) income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(7
|)
|235
|832
|891
|Net Income
|$
|35,053
|$
|31,996
|$
|137,484
|$
|102,539
|Adjusting Items:
|Interest expense (income), net
|(1,616
|)
|2,643
|269
|12,723
|Income tax expense
|11,458
|9,973
|42,633
|37,942
|Depreciation & amortization
|11,327
|11,196
|42,223
|38,289
|EBITDA
|$
|56,224
|$
|55,807
|$
|222,608
|$
|191,492
|EBITDA Adjustments:
|Reversal of tax indemnification receivable
|-
|-
|858
|8,519
|Acquisition broker fee
|1,434
|-
|2,294
|-
|Fair value change in contingent consideration liability
|2,100
|-
|2,100
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|59,759
|$
|55,807
|$
|227,860
|$
|200,011
|Adjusted EBITDA % Revenue
|25.9
|%
|26.5
|%
|25.9
|%
|25.2
|%
|CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
|Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|(unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Contractor Solutions
|Specialized Reliability Solutions
|Engineered Building Solutions
|Corporate and Other
|Consolidated
|Revenue, net
|$
|165,929
|$
|37,750
|$
|28,732
|$
|(1,861
|)
|$
|230,549
|Operating Income
|$
|42,999
|$
|4,465
|$
|3,736
|$
|(6,156
|)
|$
|45,044
|% Revenue
|25.9
|%
|11.8
|%
|13.0
|%
|19.5
|%
|Adjusting Items:
|Fair value change in contingent consideration liability
|2,100
|-
|-
|-
|2,100
|Acquisition transaction fees
|1,434
|-
|-
|-
|1,434
|Adjusted Operating Income
|$
|46,533
|$
|4,465
|$
|3,736
|$
|(6,156
|)
|$
|48,577
|% Revenue
|28.0
|%
|11.8
|%
|13.0
|%
|21.1
|%
|Adjusting Items:
|Other income (expense), net
|(36
|)
|(34
|)
|(12
|)
|(65
|)
|(147
|)
|Depreciation & amortization
|9,502
|1,356
|427
|42
|11,327
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|55,998
|$
|5,787
|$
|4,152
|$
|(6,179
|)
|$
|59,758
|% Revenue
|33.7
|%
|15.3
|%
|14.5
|%
|25.9
|%
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|Contractor Solutions
|Specialized Reliability Solutions
|Engineered Building Solutions
|Corporate and Other
|Consolidated
|Revenue, net
|$
|141,226
|$
|41,577
|$
|30,081
|$
|(2,024
|)
|$
|210,859
|Operating Income
|$
|37,594
|$
|6,732
|$
|5,675
|$
|(5,663
|)
|$
|44,338
|% Revenue
|26.6
|%
|16.2
|%
|18.9
|%
|21.0
|%
|Adjusting Items:
|Other income (expense), net
|559
|(45
|)
|(1
|)
|(240
|)
|273
|Depreciation & amortization
|9,114
|1,562
|478
|42
|11,196
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|47,267
|$
|8,249
|$
|6,152
|$
|(5,861
|)
|$
|55,807
|% Revenue
|33.5
|%
|19.8
|%
|20.5
|%
|26.5
|%
|CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
|Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|(unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Year Ended March 31, 2025
|Contractor Solutions
|Specialized Reliability Solutions
|Engineered Building Solutions
|Corporate and Other
|Consolidated
|Revenue, net
|$
|617,331
|$
|147,641
|$
|121,119
|$
|(7,791
|)
|$
|878,301
|Operating Income
|$
|165,893
|$
|22,673
|$
|19,187
|$
|(26,505
|)
|$
|181,248
|% Revenue
|26.9
|%
|15.4
|%
|15.8
|%
|20.6
|%
|Adjusting Items:
|Fair value change in contingent consideration liability
|2,100
|-
|-
|-
|2,100
|Acquisition transaction fees
|2,294
|-
|-
|-
|2,294
|Adjusted Operating Income
|$
|170,287
|$
|22,673
|$
|19,187
|$
|(26,505
|)
|$
|185,641
|% Revenue
|27.6
|%
|15.4
|%
|15.8
|%
|21.1
|%
|Adjusting Items:
|Other income (expense), net
|(371
|)
|(233
|)
|7
|(265
|)
|(862
|)
|Depreciation & amortization
|34,666
|5,553
|1,826
|177
|42,223
|Reversal of tax indemnification receivable
|858
|-
|-
|-
|858
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|205,440
|$
|27,993
|$
|21,020
|$
|(26,593
|)
|$
|227,860
|% Revenue
|33.3
|%
|19.0
|%
|17.4
|%
|25.9
|%
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Year Ended March 31, 2024
|Contractor Solutions
|Specialized Reliability Solutions
|Engineered Building Solutions
|Corporate and Other
|Consolidated
|Revenue, net
|$
|536,494
|$
|149,614
|$
|114,741
|$
|(8,008
|)
|$
|792,840
|Operating Income
|$
|142,037
|$
|22,266
|$
|18,704
|$
|(23,890
|)
|$
|159,118
|% Revenue
|26.5
|%
|14.9
|%
|16.3
|%
|20.1
|%
|Adjusting Items:
|Other income (expense), net
|(7,127
|)
|(145
|)
|1
|1,355
|(5,915
|)
|Depreciation & amortization
|30,232
|6,074
|1,810
|174
|38,289
|Reversal of tax indemnification receivable
|8,519
|-
|-
|-
|8,519
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|173,661
|$
|28,195
|$
|20,516
|$
|(22,361
|)
|$
|200,011
|% Revenue
|32.4
|%
|18.8
|%
|17.9
|%
|25.2
|%
|CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
|Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow
|(Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
| Year Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|27,293
|$
|22,418
|$
|168,362
|$
|164,332
|Less: Capital expenditures
|(4,531
|)
|(4,907
|)
|(16,266
|)
|(16,575
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|22,762
|$
|17,511
|$
|152,096
|$
|147,757
|Free cash flow % Adjusted EBITDA
|38.1
|%
|31.4
|%
|66.7
|%
|73.9
|%
