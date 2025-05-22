Canada’S 2025 Dining Trends Are Out: Coupons, Digital-First, And The Hot Sandwich Climbing The Most Popular Menu Items Chart

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians' dining preferences are shifting as cost-of-living concerns, an increasingly diverse population and Gen Z's buying habits drive new consumer trends. Restaurants Canada and Circana LLC cover these new trends in their 2025 Hot 10 Restaurant Trends report, released today.

“Canadians are expecting more value for their dollars as they grapple with affordability and that's reflected in many of the trends highlighted in this report,” said Kelly Higginson, President and CEO of Restaurants Canada.“In today's competitive restaurant landscape, it's more important than ever that restaurants understand these emerging trends and shifting consumer preferences.”

Report highlights:



Coupon culture is on the rise, but consumers are increasingly turning to social media to find discounts and deals as digital coupons have overtaken physical coupons for the first time.

While previous economic downturns led consumers to shift their dollars to less expensive table-service restaurants, in 2025, only one in six Canadians is doing that. Instead, they are opting for less expensive menu items, just water and fewer add-ons.

Gen Z is driving the digital revolution, as they seek out value through deals and loyalty programs and convenience through digital ordering and delivery.

The share of Canadians who are people of colour is expected to nearly double by 2041, which will change the dining landscape. Nearly half of South Asian diners (48%) and a third of Latin American diners (32%) say plant-based dishes are important to them when purchasing a meal or a snack, compared to just 21% of white diners. While French fries and burgers still reign supreme as the most ordered category, the chicken sandwich is the fastest-growing menu item, with 26% more servings sold this year compared to 2020.

“As cost pressures persist and Canada's population grows more diverse, we're seeing a real shift in how and why Canadians dine out,” said Vince Sgabellone, industry analyst, Food and Foodservice at Circana.“Value no longer just means low prices-it's about maximizing the experience, whether that's finding the best digital deal, customizing a meal to fit your lifestyle, or choosing a menu item that feels worth it. The chicken sandwich's surge, the rise of digital couponing, and Gen Z's influence are all signals of a restaurant industry evolving to meet new expectations.”



Read the full report or watch the Hot 10 Restaurant Trends video at for more details.

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing Canada's diverse and dynamic foodservice industry. Restaurants are a $120 billion industry employing nearly 1.2 million Canadians and is the number one source of first-time jobs in Canada.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.

