China's Version Of Inspiren: Non-Intrusive, Wear-Free, Proactive Care For Aging At Home

BEIJING, CHINA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 11th China International Senior Service Industry Expo opened today at the Beijing International Convention Center, presided over by Zhang Meiy ing,Vice Chairwoman of the 11th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). As China's aging population continues to grow, the intelligent upgrade of home-based elderly care services has become a societal focal point. At the expo, the“Quick Angel AI Home Care System 1.0, jointly launched by V1 Intelligent Machine Technology Co., Ltd. and Quick Angel Home in Care company, garnered significant attention with its core advantages of“wear-free, non-contact monitored, and responsive.” The system is hailed as China's version of Inspiren, and it has even achieved localized innovation breakthroughs in certain technological pathways and service models.“We are proud to introduce the three major innovations of our newly released Quick Angel AI Home Care System 1.0: First, it has fully realized 'wear-free, non-intrusive' contactless health monitoring. Second, it has established a closed loop for home health monitoring that includes both monitoring and proactive care. Third, it has launched an open, integrated platform supported by artificial intelligence, integrating home-based elderly care services into a holistic home care ecosystem,” said Dr. Zhang Lijun, Chairman of V1 Group and Founder of Quick Angel Home in Care Company.Technological Breakthrough: Millimeter-Wave Radar + AI Algorithms, Redefining Home Safety MonitoringThe biggest highlight of the“Quick Angel AI Home Care System” is its core technology-millimeter-wave radar radio frequency imaging. Through contactless monitoring, the system can accurately identify behaviors such as elderly falls, abnormal bed exits, and nighttime activities, and issue real-time alerts. For instance, if an elderly person slips in the bathroom, the system can quickly determine the abnormal posture through its algorithms and immediately notify emergency contacts and the medical care platform.Unlike the way before, which relies on wearable devices or cameras, this system adopts a“wear-free” design, avoiding the intrusiveness of traditional devices and addressing privacy concerns. The millimeter-wave radar technology is immune to light and moisture interference, covering private spaces like bedrooms and bathrooms. It can even analyze health data such as sleep quality and toilet frequency, providing a basis for personalized care.Service Model: From“Passive Response” to“Proactive Intervention” the Core advantages:The“Quick Angel Home Care isystem not only provides safety monitoring but also constructs a closed-loop ecosystem of“monitoring - alerting - service,” changing the previous state of“monitoring without response”:1. Smart Alerting: In case of emergencies like falls or abnormal heart rates, the system directly links to an AI-driven monitoring platform, which analyzes the situation and triggers the Quick Angel medical emergency care system.2. Medical Care at Home: Leveraging the national nurse network of“Quick Angel home in care the system offers rapid response, including home visits for inspection and accompaniment to medical appointments, as well as over 50 professional services such as dressing changes, catheterization, and postoperative care, all within a 2-hour response time.3. Health Management: By analyzing long-term health data through AI algorithms, the system generates anti-aging plans, such as customized antioxidant diet plans and sleep optimization suggestions, echoing Dr. Zhang Lijun's concept of“graceful aging.”This model breaks through the passivity of traditional home-based elderly care.Comparison with Inspiren: Localized Innovation and Ecosystem IntegrationAlthough Inspiren excels in technological integration in the United States, the“Quick Angel” system is more characterized by Chinese features:. Privacy-Centric Design: While Inspiren relies on cameras and wearable devices,“Quick Angel” uses millimeter-wave radar for contactless monitoring, which better meets the privacy-sensitive needs of Chinese families.. Deep Integration of Medical Resources: By collaborating with top medical institutions to form a“medical care think tank,” the system ensures the professionalism of its services.. Aging-Friendly Scenario Expansion: The system not only provides safety monitoring but also integrates modules for domestic services and rehabilitation care, covering the entire chain of“medical care, nursing, living, and transportation.”Social Value: Solving the Three Major Pain Points of Home-Based Elderly Care1. Safety Challenges: In China, over 40 million elderly people fall each year, with half of these incidents occurring at home. The“Quick Angel”system can reduce emergency response time to the minute level.2. Labor Shortage: By using AI to replace some manual inspections, the system alleviates the shortage of caregivers, especially benefiting those who live alone.3. Cost Optimization: The hardware cost of the system is 50% lower than that of imported products, and it supports an“on-demand procurement” model to avoid inventory accumulation in institutions.Future Outlook: Comprehensive Upgrades from Technology to EcosystemIt is revealed that V1 Group is collaborating with leading hardware and terminal manufacturers to develop intelligent elderly care robots that integrate fall alerts, health monitoring, and emotional interaction, with a focus on enabling them to provide on-site response capabilities and further expanding service scenarios. Additionally, the system plans to connect with community elderly care stations and domestic service platforms to build a“15-minute home care circle,” with the goal of covering more than 80% of cities in China by 2030.ConclusionUnder the“9073” elderly care model, the“Quick Angel AI Home Care System” has redefined the boundaries of home-based elderly care through technology. It is not only China's version of Inspiren but also a“wear-free, response-focused” revolution-hiding technology in daily life and ensuring protection is always present. As Dr. Zhang Lijun said,“The essence of graceful aging is to make technology a warm companion, not a cold tool.”

