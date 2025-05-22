403
Two Israeli Embassy Employees Die in Shooting in Washington, D.C.
(MENAFN) Two employees from the Israeli embassy were fatally shot late Wednesday near the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., according to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington D.C.," she wrote in a post on X.
Reports indicate that both individuals were shot. Noem also stated that authorities are "investigating and working to get more information to share."
Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), confirmed that the AJC had been holding an event at the museum that evening.
At least one of the victims was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition before later dying from their injuries.
Police are currently questioning a person of interest in connection with the shooting.
