Bioplastics Industry Report 2025: Market To Reach $5.63 Trillion By 2029, Growing At A CAGR Of 18.3% - Opportunities In Rising Scientific Research In Medical Applications And Growth In Agriculture

The Bioplastics Market was valued at USD 2.06 trillion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5.63 trillion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 18.3%. Global market volume is estimated to increase from 2,431.9 kilotons in 2024 to reach 5,634.6 kilotons by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% from 2024 through 2029.

This report will include details regarding various raw material types, applications and end-use industries for bioplastics. Estimated volumes, measured in kilotons, are based on manufacturers' total production. The report includes comprehensive information regarding the bioplastics industry and its end users.

The growing packaging, automotive, textile and agriculture industries have established novel prospects for the bioplastics manufacturing industries. Technological advances in engineering plastics, agricultural mulching, electronics casings and manufacturing techniques create new doors for the bioplastics industry. The availability of raw materials and modest production procedures are prompting small and medium polymer producers to enter the market.

Corporate sustainability initiatives further prompt global traditional plastics manufacturers to enter the bioplastics market. Global players in the market are reducing their dependency on fossil fuels and focusing on renewable raw materials for bioplastic production. These drivers provide an ideal environment for the market expansion of bioplastics.

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2028, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation and forecast the overall bioplastics market size in volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis by material type, type, application, end use industry and region

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for bioplastic materials

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Discussion of industry value chain analysis, demand-supply gap, and factors driving the growth of market for polymer materials

A relevant patent analysis with emphasis on emerging technologies and new developments in the market

A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies Company profiles of major players within the industry, including BASF, Arkema, LG Chem., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Arkema

BASF

Biome Bioplastics

Cardia Bioplastics

Danimer Scientific

LG Chem

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp.

Natureworks LLC

Novamont S.p.A.

Plantic

Sabic

Toray Industries Inc.

Totalenergies Corbion Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd.

