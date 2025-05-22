Bioplastics Industry Report 2025: Market To Reach $5.63 Trillion By 2029, Growing At A CAGR Of 18.3% - Opportunities In Rising Scientific Research In Medical Applications And Growth In Agriculture
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|148
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.06 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$5.63 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition Factors Affecting the Choice of Bioplastics Importance of Bioplastics
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot Drivers Carbon Neutrality and Mounting Bioplastic Consumption Growing Bioplastic End-Use Applications Restraints Lack of Technical Knowledge and Awareness Lower Strength of Bioplastics-Based Exterior Parts Opportunities Rising Scientific Research in Medical Applications Growth Opportunities in Agricultural Industry Challenges Processing and Manufacturing Challenges for Customized Grade Unorganized Packaging Market
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Bodies in the Global Bioplastics Market
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Newest Technology Sustainable Bioplastics Production from Purple Bacteria Development of Fast-Degrading Bioplastics in Seawater Patent Analysis Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin Patent Analysis Based on Type Patent Analysis Based on Patents Filed by Different Applicants
Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis of the Global Bioplastics Markets
- Supply Chain Analysis of the Global Bioplastics Markets Manufacturer Sales
Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by Raw Material Type Corn Starch Sugarcane Cassava Others Market Analysis by Type Biodegradable Biobased/Non-Degradable Market Analysis by Application Films Nonwoven Textiles Bottles and Containers Interior Components Exterior Parts Electronics Casings Others Market Analysis by End-Use Industries Packaging Textile Consumer Goods Automotive Agriculture Electronics Building and Constructions Others Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany Italy France Rest of Europe North America U.S. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Rest of South America Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
- Global Company Market Shares of Bioplastics Market Strategic Analysis Mergers and Acquisitions and Venture Funding
Chapter 9 Sustainability in Bioplastics: Environmental, Social and Governance Perspective
- Importance of Environmental, Social and Governance in Bioplastics: Markets ESG Practices in Bioplastics: Markets Current Status of Environmental, Social and Governance in the Bioplastics: Market Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10 Appendix
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Bioplastics Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment