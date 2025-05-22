403
Kremlin declares Russian political negotiations team will be waiting for Ukrainians in Istanbul
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has confirmed that a Russian delegation will be present in Istanbul on Thursday for direct talks with Ukraine, and it expects Ukrainian representatives to attend as well. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced the planned meeting, following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent offer to resume negotiations aimed at reaching a lasting resolution to the conflict.
Putin’s proposal, made on Sunday, was soon endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Following that support, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky — who had previously ruled out negotiations with Russia — signaled a willingness to engage in talks. However, Kiev has stated Zelensky would only meet directly with Putin, and there has been no indication from Moscow that the Russian leader will personally attend the Istanbul meeting.
When asked about the status of the talks, Peskov reaffirmed on Wednesday that the Russian delegation would be in Istanbul on May 15. “Everything that the president said in his May 11 statement still stands,” he emphasized.
Peskov declined to disclose the composition of the Russian delegation, saying it would be announced once instructed by the president, and no such instructions had yet been given.
On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the talks would focus on achieving a “sustainable resolution,” including addressing what Moscow calls the root causes of the conflict. This would involve discussions on “denazification” of Ukraine and recognition of the territories that have recently joined Russia, such as Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions.
Although Ryabkov did not speculate on the talks’ outcome, he reaffirmed that Russia is approaching the negotiations with seriousness and responsibility.
