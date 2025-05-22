Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Skanska Constructs Commercial Office Development Botanic Place In Cambridge, UK, For GBP 199M, About SEK 2.6 Billion


2025-05-22 06:31:13
STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Railpen for construction and mechanical and electrical engineering services for the commercial office development Botanic Place in Cambridge, UK. The contract is worth GBP 199M, about SEK 2.6 billion, and will be included in the order bookings for Europe in the second quarter of 2025.

The Botanic Place project is part of an overall investment by Railpen worth GBP 242M. The two-building development will create approximately 31,000 square meters (approximately 333,000 sq ft) of workspace. The project also includes restoring the building shell of the former Flying Pig pub. Botanic Place will feature 3,700 square meters (40,000 sq ft) of terraces on multiple levels designed for both private and communal use, enhancing connectivity and community interaction.

Botanic Place aims to meet high operational and environmental standards, targeting BREEAM Outstanding, WELL `Platinum', and WiredScore `Platinum' ratings.

Construction has commenced and is expected to be completed by early 2028.

For further information please contact:

Matthew Woodhouse, Senior Communications Business Partner, Skanska UK, tel +44 739 209 8683

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

