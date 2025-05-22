Corvel Announces Revenues And Earnings
|Quarter Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Revenues
|$
|231,514,000
|$
|207,233,000
|Cost of revenues
|173,547,000
|163,830,000
|Gross profit
|57,967,000
|43,403,000
|General and administrative
|24,647,000
|20,806,000
|Income from operations
|33,320,000
|22,597,000
|Income tax provision
|6,901,000
|3,143,000
|Net income
|$
|26,419,000
|$
|19,454,000
|Earnings Per Share:
|Basic
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.38
|Diluted
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.37
|Weighted Shares
|Basic
|51,366,000
|51,345,000
|Diluted
|51,979,000
|51,996,000
|Fiscal Year Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Revenues
|$
|895,589,000
|$
|795,311,000
|Cost of revenues
|685,861,000
|623,618,000
|Gross profit
|209,728,000
|171,693,000
|General and administrative
|88,904,000
|76,592,000
|Income from operations
|120,824,000
|95,101,000
|Income tax provision
|25,659,000
|18,849,000
|Net income
|$
|95,165,000
|$
|76,252,000
|Earnings Per Share:
|Basic
|$
|1.85
|$
|1.48
|Diluted
|$
|1.83
|$
|1.47
|Weighted Shares
|Basic
|51,379,000
|51,366,000
|Diluted
|51,994,000
|52,041,000
CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet
March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Cash
|$
|170,584,000
|$
|105,563,000
|Customer deposits
|101,472,000
|88,142,000
|Accounts receivable, net
|104,126,000
|97,108,000
|Prepaid taxes and expenses
|10,507,000
|11,418,000
|Property, net
|92,052,000
|85,892,000
|Goodwill and other assets
|46,410,000
|42,498,000
|Right-of-use asset, net
|20,825,000
|24,058,000
|Total
|$
|545,976,000
|$
|454,679,000
|Accounts and taxes payable
|$
|16,792,000
|$
|16,631,000
|Accrued liabilities
|187,244,000
|167,868,000
|Long-term lease liabilities
|19,953,000
|22,533,000
|Paid-in capital
|250,412,000
|233,632,000
|Treasury stock
|(831,510,000
|)
|(793,905,000
|)
|Retained earnings
|903,085,000
|807,920,000
|Total
|$
|545,976,000
|$
|454,679,000
Contact: Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
