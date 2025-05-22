Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rajasthan | PM Modi Visits Karni Mata Temple, Flags Off Bikaner-Mumbai Express


2025-05-22 06:18:16
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to Rajasthan, offered prayers at the historic Karni Mata Temple before inaugurating the Bikaner-Mumbai express train. The new rail link is seen as a boost to regional connectivity and infrastructure ahead of key political developments in the state.

