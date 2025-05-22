Big Relief For West Bengal Govt Staff: Salary Hike Announced Before DA Hike
West Bengal government's total debt in 2024-25 is expected to reach about 38% of the state's GDP! The Supreme Court's order to pay 25% DA has put the state government in a tough spot, posing multiple challenges.
Supreme Court orders West Bengal government to pay 25% outstanding DA to government employees and retirees. Paying 25% DA will cost the West Bengal government approximately 10,000 crore rupees or more.
The state's economy is already in turmoil, and the Supreme Court's order has added to the government's worries. The Supreme Court's strict order on outstanding DA adds fuel to the fire.
Nabanna delivers another piece of good news before paying the 25% outstanding DA. A notification has been issued to increase the salaries of state government employees.
You must be wondering whose salary is being increased? The state government has made a big announcement for employees working in various departments. Daily wages have been increased.
The Labor Department has also issued a notification regarding this. This has brought cheer to many employees. The state government announced a daily wage increase for temporary workers in various departments.
According to the notification issued by the Labor Department, everyone's wages have been increased by Rs 22. Temporary Group C, Group D, and other workers will benefit from this wage increase.
