Suhana Khan Birthday: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Send Sweet Wishes

2025-05-22 06:17:54
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Suhana Khan turned 25 with sweet wishes from close friends. Ananya Panday called her 'Suzie Pie,' Shanaya Kapoor said 'sister,' and Navya Naveli Nanda also sent heartfelt birthday greetings.

Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya, childhood friends, showcase their bond. Suhana's 25th birthday celebration highlights their enduring friendship.Ananya's cute nickname for the birthday girl and Shanaya's sisterly wishes highlight their close bond. Their friendship is truly special!Suhana's birthday celebration included a throwback to the IPL victory. The photo shows Suhana with Abram, Ananya, and Shanaya, all wearing 'Champions' t-shirts.Ananya's heartwarming birthday message for Suhana expresses their unique bond and wishes her happiness.Shanaya's birthday post with a picture from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration shows their sisterly affection.Navya Naveli Nanda, a close friend of Suhana, posted a sweet picture and a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram.

