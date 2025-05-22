Salary Hike Of Rs 11,900 Announced For Himachal Pradesh Govt Employees

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) State government employees in Himachal Pradesh have received a salary increase. Some employees' salaries have risen from Rs 17,820 to Rs 25,000, while others have seen an increase from Rs 13,100 to Rs 25,000.

Decisions taken during the cabinet meeting led to positive reactions from state government employees. Some state employees will receive a salary increase of up to Rs 11,900. The increased salary will be disbursed soon.

Salaries for some employees have been raised from Rs 17,820 to Rs 25,000, and for others from Rs 13,100 to Rs 25,000. Discussions are ongoing regarding increasing the retirement age for state government employees from 58 to 59.

No decision has been made yet on increasing the retirement age. The matter is currently under discussion. Salaries of state government employees have been increased. The government has raised salaries by up to Rs 11,900.

It is anticipated that the increased salary will be included in the next month's salary. However, the exact date of disbursement is yet to be confirmed. The Himachal Pradesh government has increased the salaries of its employees. State government employees will now receive a higher monthly salary.

Salaries for Operation Theatre Assistants have been increased from Rs 17,820 to Rs 25,000. Similarly, salaries for Radiographers and X-Ray Technicians have been raised from Rs 13,100 to Rs 25,000. Overall, there is a sense of joy among the employees. The salaries of these state government employees have been increased to Rs 25,000.