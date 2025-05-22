'India's Stance Is To Wipe Off Terror Sponsors': All Party Delegation Leader Sanjay Jha In Tokyo

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha who is leading an All-Party Delegation to Japan ahs appealed to all world leaders to side with India against Pakistan's sponsorship of terrorism. Jha, who along with his delegation members arrived in the Japanese capital of Tokyo on Thursday while talking to ANI said that they aimed to present India's stand on the new normal in context of Pakistan-sponsored cross border terrorism.

"Pakistan is a state sponsor of terrorism. One must differentiate between terrorists and the terrorist sponsor, which is the state that promotes them, funds it, gives them training. This is known, but we must make it clear that after the Pahalgam terror attack, India's stance is to wipe off the terror sponsors. Now people from all over the world should gather to eliminate this source from which terrorists are located," he said.

The JD(U) leader said that the delegation aimed to tell people about the stand adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is the“new normal.”

"Today our delegation is in Tokyo and we offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. School children sung 'Vaishnav Jan To' and in a way, the journey of our delegation began here. We are now going to meet the think tanks, the ministers here, and present the stand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi- especially the stand of the 'new normal' or the opinions on Pakistan.

India has endured a lot and we have dismantled the nine terrorist camps from where training was conducted. The biggest achievement of the Indian army was that neither did any civilian die in this operation, nor was any military infrastructure harmed. We went to the terrorist camp we had, to help them and there were many terrorists in it," he said.

Jha said the delegation aimed to sensitize people on Pakistan's state sponsorship of terrorism.

"Normally everyone is aware that Pakistan promotes terrorism because all the wanted terrorists are found there in the same way as Osama Bin Laden was found. After the manhunt conducted around the world, he was found in Pakistan. Everyone knows about the state policy of terrorism there, so we are here to sensitize people about it and explain Operation Sindoor. We are also here to tell people about the new normal and that when India faces cross-border terrorism, we will respond to it on our own way," he said.

Jha said that the world has shown overwhelming support against terrorism, and agrees with India's zero tolerance for terrorism."We held talks with the Indian Ambassador here in the embassy and discussed our agenda for the next three days. People support India's stance on terrorism and everyone believes in zero tolerance against terrorism," he said.

Jha expressed dismay at how Pakistan's Army Chief was promoted to a Field Marshal even after he spoke about the 'Two Nation Theory'. Jha said that it showed Pakistan's attitude towards terrorism.

"Pakistan's Army Chief is promoted to a Field Marshal. The language they used in the week before. The way being an Army Chief he spoke on the Two-Nation Theory, so imagine what kind of society they have, what kind of government is sponsoring the entire army there, so I think it is a very good move to sensitize the world," he said.

After their arrival, the all-member delegation paid floral tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Tokyo.

The members were seen offering floral tributes as a children's choir sung "Vaishnava Jana To", a Hindu prayer or bhajan.

All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Hon'ble MP Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha arrives in Tokyo, welcomed by Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge. India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism, as seen in Op. Sindoor, will be highlighted in all engagements.#NeverForgetNeverForgive... twitter/6wfWH3gKor

- India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) May 21, 2025

Earlier in the day, Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George briefed the All-Party delegation, where he noted that after the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Japan was the first country to respond. The briefing aimed at setting the context for a strong message of India's fight against terrorism.

Indian embassy in Tokyo stated that India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism, as seen in Operation Sindoor, will be highlighted in all engagements.

All-Party Parliamentary Delegation was briefed by Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge on Japan- specific approach to engagements, setting the context for a strong messaging of India's fight against terrorism.#OpSindoor#NeverForgetNeverForgive@PMOIndia @MEAIndia @PIB_India @narendramodi... twitter/aoZGgY2hEJ

- India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) May 22, 2025

In a post on X, the Embassy stated,“All-Party Parliamentary Delegation was briefed by Ambassador Sibi George on Japan- specific approach to engagements, setting the context for a strong messaging of India's fight against terrorism.”