Do You Know THESE Amazing Benefits Of Peanuts? Find Out Here
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Peanuts, when consumed in moderation, offer numerous health benefits. They aid in reducing bad cholesterol levels in the body.While almonds, cashews, and pistachios are considered healthy, peanuts offer similar benefits at a lower cost. They are rich in protein and can be enjoyed roasted or boiled.Peanuts help reduce bad cholesterol, promote heart health, and prevent artery blockage, lowering heart attack risk. They also reduce the risk of gallbladder diseases.High in protein and low in calories, peanuts can curb appetite and aid in weight management. They are a healthy alternative to junk food.Rich in folic acid, peanuts improve fertility in women, playing a vital role in fetal development and increasing conception chances.Peanuts boost tryptophan production, increasing serotonin levels, improving mood, and reducing depression.High in Vitamin B2 and niacin, peanuts protect against age-related cognitive decline and reduce Alzheimer's risk. Boiled peanuts are the healthiest option.
